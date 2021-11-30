The prosecutor’s office decided to recover almost RUB 13 billion from Rolf and its founder – RBC

Car dealer Rolf disclosed details of an asset seizure that was levied on one of the company’s accounts last week. It is connected with the lawsuit of the prosecutor’s office in the amount of almost 13 billion rubles.

Photo: Anton Vaganov / TASS



The prosecutor’s office filed a lawsuit to recover 12.85 billion rubles. from the car dealer “Rolf” and its founder Sergei Petrov, the company said in a statement.

The claim has already been accepted by the Khimki City Court, which seized the company’s property. “According to the statement of claim, the court took interim measures in the form of seizure of property belonging to the defendant JSC“ Rolf ”within the amount of the claim. JSC “Rolf” has formed the amount of funds sufficient to secure the claims, “the company said.

Svetlana Vinogradova, general director of Rolf, spoke about the technical blocking of funds on one of the car dealer’s accounts last week. At the same time, she denied information that the company’s activities were “paralyzed.” “All Rolf dealerships are operating normally,” Vinogradova assured.

The source of the VChK-OGPU Telegram channel claimed that the seizure of funds was connected with the investigation of the case against the owner of the company, Sergei Petrov. In 2019, he was arrested in absentia in the case of transferring funds to the accounts of non-residents using forged documents; he is now abroad. The investigation believes that he and several other top managers of the company in 2014 illegally transferred 4 billion rubles. to the accounts of its parent company Panabel Ltd, located in Cyprus. The SK believes that the transaction, which consisted in the buyout of the share of Rolf Estate owned by Panabel Ltd, was fictitious, and the true value of the securities did not exceed 200 million rubles.

Neither the persons involved in the case, nor “Rolf” himself agree with the version of the investigation. They claim that the valuation of Rolf Estate was carried out by independent auditors. As proof of this, they provided an auditor’s report. The Rolf Estate company, which the security officials estimated at 200 million, owned all Rolf’s dealerships in Moscow, all their land plots and real estate.