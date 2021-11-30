“The State Department is cunning again.” How Russian diplomats are expelled from the United States

Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov statedthat Washington is de facto expelling 55 Russian diplomats. According to him, the State Department “clearly indicated” that in case of refusal to leave the United States, their deprive immunity and other diplomatic privileges.

Commenting on the situation, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter pointed outthat we are not talking about penalties. She explained that the upcoming departure of diplomats from Washington in 2022 cannot be considered as their expulsion or punitive measure.

What the US authorities say

“What is happening is not expulsion. The Russian authorities are, of course, informed, and they can replace those leaving by finding other members of the diplomatic corps for these places. These new procedures are not penalties, ”says Porter, quoted by RIA News”…

She noted that Moscow is giving American diplomats a three-year initial stay. “The US also informed Russia about a year ago that its diplomats will obey the same rules,” the State Department spokeswoman said, adding that “this would promote greater parity in relations between the two countries.”

The US continues to discuss the issue of the length of stay of diplomats with Russia, Porter said. “This creates more parity in our diplomatic missions as both countries rotate staff at a certain frequency. We will continue to discuss this issue with Russia, ”she concluded.

Moscow’s position

The American side is trying to mislead the local and world community by deliberately distorting the facts, Antonov said in turn.

“The State Department is cunning once again. We are credited with something that has nothing to do with reality. The situation is exactly the opposite.

Let me emphasize that it was the State Department in December 2020 that unilaterally set a three-year limit on long-term business trips for employees of the Embassy in Washington and the Consulates General of Russia in New York and Houston. Note that other diplomatic missions are subject to a five-year stay in the United States.

The statement that the departure of 55 Russian diplomats cannot be regarded as expulsion also does not hold water. It was clearly indicated to us that in case of refusal to comply with this requirement, the Russians would be deprived of immunity and other diplomatic privileges. Thus, we are talking about the actual expulsion. Moreover, the United States is trying to violate the sovereign right of the Russian Federation to carry out, at its discretion, personnel appointments to its diplomatic missions.

We are for an honest and respectful dialogue on all visa “irritants”. We are sure that if there is good will, all problems can be solved quickly enough. The Russian side is in favor of zeroing all restrictions of recent years on a reciprocal basis. We call on Washington to return to international obligations regarding diplomatic property and the normal practice of the functioning of diplomatic missions. Our proposals remain on the “negotiating table,” says Antonov’s commentary on the embassy’s page in Facebook…

Diplomatic crisis

In response to the anti-Russian sanctions announced earlier by Washington and another expulsion of diplomats, Moscow imposed restrictions on the hiring of citizens of the Russian Federation and other countries by the American diplomatic missions. Since May 12, the US Embassy has reduced the list of consular services provided, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. The issuance of visas to diplomats has also slowed significantly. Since August 1, the American Embassy in Moscow has continued to work with the minimum staff in five years: its staff was staffed by 120 employees. At the same time, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that no one prevents the American embassy from filling the quota of 455 diplomats at the expense of employees from the United States.

After Joe Biden came to the White House in January 2021, the Russian authorities, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, offered the new administration to “zero” the diplomatic conflict between the countries, which had begun under Barack Obama, but Washington decided to “slide along the same slope.” rejecting Moscow’s proposal. On April 15, 2021, the United States expelled 10 diplomats working at the Russian Embassy in Washington, among which, according to the American side, there are “representatives of the Russian intelligence services.” These measures were taken in connection with the alleged “interference” of Russia in the American elections in 2020 and “cyber attacks on a number of American ministries.”

In retaliation, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced the expulsion of 10 American diplomats the next day. In addition, Russia has tightened the rules for the work of American diplomatic missions – the practice of hiring citizens of the Russian Federation and third countries there has been discontinued and the travel of State Department employees on short-term business trips to Russian territory has been minimized. In addition, Russia denounced the Memorandum of Understanding on the Open Land, according to which American diplomats had to simply notify the Russian Foreign Ministry of their travels through Russian territory. Now they are required to obtain a special permit for each trip, the material says. TASS…

How Russians assess foreign policy

44% of participants in the all-Russian survey FOM they follow, 54% do not follow the country’s foreign policy. 23% of respondents believe that the Russian leadership pays too much attention to foreign policy, 14% believe that it is not enough, 44% – that as much is needed.

38% of Russians see more successes than failures in the country’s foreign policy, 29% believe that failures prevail. Examples of successes – “they defended in Syria, restored peace there”, “the decision on Nord Stream 2,” “the whole world was intimidated that the weapons were cool”, “We squeezed Crimea”. The main failures are “conflict with Ukraine”, “confrontation with Western countries”, “isolation from the world.”