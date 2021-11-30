The third part of the movie “Fantastic Beasts” will be released three months earlier

https://ria.ru/20210923/film-1751357157.html

The third part of the film "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will be released on April 15, 2022

MOSCOW, September 23 – RIA Novosti. The third part of the film “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” will be released on April 15, 2022, according to the official Instagram account of the picture. The premiere of the tape by Warner Bros. will take place three months earlier than planned. The Harry Potter spin-off was originally expected to hit the big screen on July 15th. Director David Yates’ upcoming film has also been officially titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Plot details are kept secret. But it is expected that in the third part the action will be related to the previous film “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” (2018). In it, the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald attracted the powerful wizard Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) to his side. Therefore, it is possible that the main antagonist will continue to collect an army of followers in order to seize power over the wizarding world. In this he will have to prevent Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and his friends. The third part is also interesting because it debuts Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grindelwald. Earlier it became known that he will replace Johnny Depp, who played this character. “Fantastic Beasts” is one of the main hits of Warner Bros. Together, both films grossed $ 1.46 billion worldwide. And if you add to them the 7.7 billion dollars earned by the Harry Potter franchise (also a studio project), it turns out that the total cinematic universe, created based on the books of J.K. Rowling, brought the company 9.2 billion.

