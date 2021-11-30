The UN has compared the rates of vaccination of countries with low and high income – RBC

None of the low-income countries have vaccinated 40% of the population against COVID-19, while 71 high-income countries have succeeded. This was stated at a briefing by the representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarrick.

So, when asked about the implementation of the UN goal to vaccinate 40% of the world’s population by the end of 2021 and 70% – by the middle of 2022, he said: “We are not in the place where we would like to be.”

The organization indicated that according to the WHO, none of the low-income countries reached the target of 40% of vaccinated people. However, 12 lower-middle-income countries, 27 upper-middle-income countries and 71 high-income countries have already exceeded the target.

WHO decides to supply COVID pills to poor countries at $ 10 per course



On October 7, UN Secretary General António Guterres and WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus presented a strategy for the global vaccination of 40% of the population against COVID-19. This program requires 11 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines. According to the UN Secretary General, by October only 6.3 billion doses of the drug had been produced in the world, while more than half of the population did not receive a single dose of the vaccine.