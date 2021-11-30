https://ria.ru/20211130/katastrofa-1761370705.html

In the United States, they were afraid of a war with Russia over Ukraine

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. In a hypothetical clash with Russia over Ukraine, the United States faces massive losses. Rebecca Koffler, a retired US military intelligence officer, spoke with such a warning, Fox News reported. She did not rule out that in order to “self-defense” Russia will resort to a preemptive response, inflicting devastating space and cyber strikes on US territory. With its recent anti-satellite missile tests, Moscow has demonstrated the ability to shoot down American satellites. Once the first strike is struck, a nuclear war could well break out in the world and the American energy infrastructure will be in jeopardy, Koffler warned. The analyst also recalled that no one could defeat Russia on its territory. … “It is enough to ask Napoleon, Hitler and the Swedes, whose army was defeated by Russian troops under the command of Peter I in 1709,” the author of the article noted. “Is Ukraine among the vital US security interests? , territorial integrity and long-term survival of the United States from Ukraine? In both cases, the answer is an unequivocal “no,” concluded Koffler. Recently, Western media have published articles about Moscow’s preparations for an “invasion” of Ukraine. Russian troops near their borders, but then they also began to talk about the upcoming attack. Previously, columnist Sasha Glaser, in an article for Business Insider, noted that the United States should abandon confrontation with Russia in Ukraine, since this country is not part of Washington’s sphere of interests. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin, no offensive on Ukraine is planned. He called such reports malicious th propaganda of the US State Department. According to the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, Moscow is not going to attack anyone, and the movement of troops across Russian territory should not bother anyone. The full text of the article can be found on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

