The yield on Rusnano bonds increased to millions of percent – RBC

The yield on Rusnano bonds maturing on December 1 at the stock exchange exceeded 9,700,000%. This is a calculated figure that does not reflect the real income of investors, experts say, but it shows that the market is not fully confident in payments.

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



After the opening of trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange on November 29, the yield on Rusnano bonds, scheduled for maturity on December 1, exceeded 4 million percent, in the daytime the indicator at the moment could exceed 9.7 million percent, follows from the data of the trading platform. By evening, the yield was about 6,500,000%.

This is significantly higher than the yield on other issues of the state-owned company – for them it is “only” tens of percent. But the impressive figures that investors could observe are associated with the specifics of the calculations and do not reflect the real profitability they will receive, analysts explained to RBC. “Such values ​​of profitability arise when using the standard calculation formula in the case when a security is traded at a large discount to par and close to the maturity date,” a representative of the Moscow Exchange told RBC.

The deals concluded in the order book on November 29 will be settled on November 30, and the redemption should take place on Wednesday, December 1, the amount of the next semi-annual coupon is 45.38 rubles. with a par value of 1,000 rubles. (determined on the basis of a yield of 9.1% per annum).

