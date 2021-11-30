Time to revaccination against coronavirus reduced in Britain – Gazeta.Ru

The UK Ministry of Health has decided to reduce the time to revaccination against coronavirus from six to three months in connection with the emergence of a new strain of “omicron”, said in its Twitter Head of the British Ministry of Health Sajid Javid.

“I have asked JCVI to urgently consider ways to expand the vaccination program following the emergence of the new omicron strain. <...> I took their advice to halve the booster interval from six to three months, ”Javid wrote.

JCVI is the UK’s Joint Committee for Vaccinations and Immunizations.

Formerly Chinese scholars found outthat the omicron is very tenacious and spreads rapidly.

“Omicron” is able to overcome the already formed immunity to coronavirus in the human body, said the scientist Zhang Wenhong, having studied the reaction of countries with a high level of vaccination (Great Britain, Israel) to the news of the emergence of a new strain.

At the same time, Chinese experts believe that it is premature to draw final conclusions about the danger of the omicron.