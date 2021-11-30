to deprive them of their ducal titles – the British reacted to the interviews of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Oprah Winfrey – InoTV

The British considered the statements made by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle in an interview with TV presenter Oprah Winfrey as disrespectful to Queen Elizabeth II, writes the Daily Mail. In particular, during the conversation, the couple said that the members of the royal family discussed how dark the skin of their son Archie would be.

The British urged to deprive Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accusing the couple of disrespect for Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain after the release of an interview they gave to American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, according to the Daily Mail.

In particular, during the conversation, Megan spoke about “pain‘She experienced when she was pregnant with Archie’s first son and was told that he would not be given the title of prince and would not receive protection like the rest of the royal family.

When Oprah asks if she thinks it is “because of his race“, Megan stated:”During the months when I was pregnant, during the same period there was talk that he would not be provided with protection and he would not receive a title, and there were also concerns and talk about how dark his skin would be after birth.“.

However, neither Meghan nor Harry said which of the members of the royal family made such remarks, as they believed that it was “harm him“. “Harry gave it to me. These are the conversations the family had with him.“- added the Duchess of Sussex.

During the two-hour interview, Megan also spoke about the conflict with Kate Middleton. According to Megan, on the eve of the wedding, Kate brought her to tears, as they did not agree on the choice of dresses for girls who were supposed to carry flowers during the wedding ceremony.

The Duchess admitted that after becoming a member of the royal family, she felt lonely, and was forced to remain silent, as she was forbidden to comment on the details of her personal life. Moreover, Megan stated that during pregnancy she even had thoughts of suicide.

In turn, Harry lamented that his family deprived him of funding in early 2020, in connection with which the couple had to sign multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify. Additionally, according to the Duke of Sussex, his father Prince Charles stopped answering his calls after the couple informed him of their decision to relinquish their senior royals status.

Harry and Meghan made the decision to leave the UK because of the British media in the UK and “lack of support and understanding“By members of the royal family.

The British considered such statements of the couple insulting to the Queen, calling on “strip Harry and Megan of their ducal titles“. In particular, the well-known conservative journalist Piers Morgan called the couple’s words “the queen’s utterly disgraceful betrayal“.

“Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the monarchy, and hate his country.“- said Morgan, urging to wait until”victims»Meghan Markle will talk about what they had to endure, pointing out the accusations against the Duchess of bullying and bullying of her former assistants, which Buckingham Palace began to investigate. As noted by the Daily Mail, the British supported Morgan on social networks.