Ukraine has more than doubled electricity imports from Belarus
Ukraine has increased imports of electricity from Belarus to 900 MW per hour, the press service of Ukrenergo said on Monday. November 29, 2021
KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Ukraine has increased the import of electricity from Belarus to 900 MW per hour, the press service of Ukrenergo reported on Monday. Ukraine resumed import of electricity from Belarus on November 21, then it was 415 MW per hour. “Belarus. Export: 0 MW per hour. Imports: 900 MW per hour, “the map of the import / export of electricity published on the company’s website says. Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he did not believe that the country should not import electricity from Belarus if necessary.
