https://ria.ru/20211130/grivna-1761372618.html

Ukraine burned its reserves

Ukraine spent a record amount to save the hryvnia to no avail – Russia news today

Ukraine burned its reserves

Over the past week from November 22 to 26, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $ 630 million to support the hryvnia, which is a record. Reported by … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T01: 59

2021-11-30T01: 59

2021-11-30T01: 59

in the world

Ukraine

National Bank of Ukraine

the situation in Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/18/1577718097_0-0:2820:1587_1920x0_80_0_0_a8c4b06ff502584655dd804391faad9b.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Over the past week from November 22 to 26, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $ 630 million to support the hryvnia, which is a record. The actions of the National Bank, as noted, however, did not save the Ukrainian currency from a decline: by the end of the week, the rate fell by 31 kopecks to 26.56 hryvnia per dollar. bought $ 3.6 billion on the interbank market and sold $ 984.7 million. The balance of interventions amounted to $ 2.6 billion. Earlier, the National Bank (Central Bank) of Ukraine downgraded the forecast for the country’s GDP growth in 2021 to 3.1% from 3.8% and in 2022 to 3.8% from 4%. the current year was adopted with a deficit of 5.5% of GDP, an estimated inflation of 7.3% and a planned economic growth of 4.6%. The document also provides for an average rate of 29.1 hryvnia per dollar (in 2020 – 27 hryvnia per dollar)

https://ria.ru/20210824/zarobitchane-1747043890.html

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/18/1577718097_89-0:2820:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bf365dabde461212328117c5b215f753.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, the situation in Ukraine