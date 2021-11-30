https://ria.ru/20211130/grivna-1761372618.html
Ukraine burned its reserves
Ukraine spent a record amount to save the hryvnia to no avail – Russia news today
Ukraine burned its reserves
Over the past week from November 22 to 26, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $ 630 million to support the hryvnia, which is a record.
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Over the past week from November 22 to 26, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $ 630 million to support the hryvnia, which is a record. The actions of the National Bank, as noted, however, did not save the Ukrainian currency from a decline: by the end of the week, the rate fell by 31 kopecks to 26.56 hryvnia per dollar. bought $ 3.6 billion on the interbank market and sold $ 984.7 million. The balance of interventions amounted to $ 2.6 billion. Earlier, the National Bank (Central Bank) of Ukraine downgraded the forecast for the country’s GDP growth in 2021 to 3.1% from 3.8% and in 2022 to 3.8% from 4%. the current year was adopted with a deficit of 5.5% of GDP, an estimated inflation of 7.3% and a planned economic growth of 4.6%. The document also provides for an average rate of 29.1 hryvnia per dollar (in 2020 – 27 hryvnia per dollar)
Ukraine spent a record amount to save the hryvnia to no avail
The actions of the National Bank, as noted, however, did not save the Ukrainian currency from decline: by the end of the week, the rate fell by 31 kopecks, to 26.56 hryvnia per dollar.
In total, since the beginning of 2021, the NBU bought $ 3.6 billion on the interbank market and sold $ 984.7 million. The balance of interventions amounted to $ 2.6 billion.
Earlier, the National Bank (Central Bank) of Ukraine downgraded the forecast for the country’s GDP growth in 2021 to 3.1% from 3.8% and in 2022 to 3.8% from 4%.
Ukraine’s budget for the current year was adopted with a deficit of 5.5% of GDP, estimated inflation of 7.3% and planned economic growth by 4.6%. The document also provides for an average rate of 29.1 hryvnia per dollar (in 2020 – 27 hryvnia per dollar)