Ukrainian Foreign Minister told reporters about the “invasion option” being considered in Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba again spoke about the possibility of an “invasion” of Russia, the decision on this “is on the table” of the Russian authorities, the minister said. He expressed this opinion in an interview with Delfi.

“Of course, Russia views the invasion as one of the alternatives. There is no evidence that the decision to implement it has already been made in Moscow, but this option is on their table. Today Ukraine and its partners are working to dissuade Russia from choosing to invade. This cannot be achieved by concessions, only by a powerful policy of containment, ”the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry quoted Kuleba as saying.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that there was no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Western media reports that Russia allegedly used the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to prepare for an “invasion” of Ukraine is a myth.

Also, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is not going to attack anyone.