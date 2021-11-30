US market. Getting ready for Yellen and Powell’s performance

Quotes at 16:40 Moscow time

December S&P 500 futures: 4,610 (-0.9%)

Nasdaq December 100 futures: 16,307 (-0.5%)

S&P 500 Live Chart

External background: German DAX -1.1%; Japanese Nikkei -1.6%; China’s Shanghai Composite + 0.03%.

American stock futures declined in the first half of Tuesday’s trading. The focus is on a new strain of coronavirus. Investors are preparing for Jerome Powell’s speech.

In the area of ​​4720-4740 points on the S&P 500, there is a resistance zone. The index began to fall off this level. After Tuesday’s drawdown, a new wave of decline began. Support levels in case of a rollback are 4550 and 4450 pips.

Read also: “Friday’s failure of the American stock market. What’s next for investors? Forecast until the end of the year “

Coronavirus

Market participants are concerned about a new strain of coronavirus – the omicron variant. Joe Biden also expressed concern, however, decided not to introduce new lockdowns yet. The US President said there was no reason for panic.

Top management at biotech company Moderna said the vaccine will require modification, which will take about six months. The strain may be mutated enough for the current version of the vaccine to become ineffective. In contrast, Pfizer and BioNTech believe that the modification will not take long.

Events of the day

Jerome Powell and Janet Yellen will start speaking at the Senate Banking Committee at 6:00 p.m. EDT. It will focus on the state of the economy and the risks of coronavirus. Powell expects 5% US GDP growth this year, while expecting the new COVID variant poses downside risks to the economy and jobs and increases inflationary uncertainty. And it increases the uncertainty around inflation.

The index of business activity in the Chinese industry in November rose from 49.2 to 50.1 p. (Forecast: 49.6 p.). The index of business activity in the services sector of the PRC decreased from 52.4 to 52.3 p.

Following the close of trading in the US, tech companies Salesforce and Hewlett-Packard will present quarterly releases.

S&P 500 Index chart for 6 months, daily timeframe





BCS World of investments