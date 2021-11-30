US military budget blocked due to Nord Stream 2

Republicans in the US Senate have blocked the adoption of a defense budget of about $ 770 billion without tightening sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 45 people supported the draft budget, 51 voted against.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the Republican decision outrageous.

Shortly before the Senate vote on the military budget, the American media wrote that the White House and the State Department had asked senators not to allow amendments to tighten restrictions against Nord Stream 2.

Opponents of Nord Stream 2 fear that if the project is launched, Russia will refuse to transit gas through Ukraine. Earlier, according to media reports, the German government asked the US Congress not to impose new sanctions on the gas pipeline. The Axios edition, citing a confidential document of the Bundestag, wrote that, according to Berlin, the project would not pose a threat to Kiev, provided that transit was maintained.

At the same time, the Senate is considering an amendment from the Democrats to the draft defense budget on tougher sanctions against Moscow in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The restrictions, in particular, include sanctions against the gas pipeline and against President Vladimir Putin personally.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a joint project of the Russian Gazprom and a number of European, primarily German, companies was finally completed in September. He is now awaiting certification by the German authorities and final approval from the European Commission. The United States and a number of EU countries oppose the implementation of this project, calling it an instrument of pressure on Ukraine and the European Union.

The United States imposed a number of sanctions in connection with the project, which, however, did not affect the pipeline itself and its owners. Congress is now discussing the possibility of legally obliging the US administration to impose tougher sanctions.

The government is changing in Germany. The coalition will also include opponents of the gas pipeline – the Green Party. At the same time, the coalition agreement does not mention Nord Stream 2, therefore, Berlin’s policy towards the gas pipeline will most likely not change.