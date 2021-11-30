US Senators Blocked Draft Budget With Sanctions Against RF | News | News

Representatives of the Republican Party unanimously on Monday, November 29, blocked in the US Senate the country’s defense budget for the next fiscal year. The meeting was broadcast by C-Span TV channel.

It was assumed that next year $ 770 billion will be allocated for defense. The document includes, among other things, anti-Russian sanctions.

It took 60 votes to pass the draft, but in the end it was supported by 45 Democratic senators, and 51 Republicans opposed.

Before the vote, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned that party representatives would block the draft document, since the Democrats did not want to submit their proposals to it. In particular, the initiative touched upon the imposition of additional sanctions against Nord Stream 2. The proposal caused extreme irritation among Democratic senators.

On November 28, according to the Axios portal, the German government called on the US Congress not to impose sanctions against SP-2 due to the fact that restrictions could weaken confidence in the United States. It was noted that Germany is “determined to successfully implement” the bilateral agreements reached on July 21, which, in particular, are aimed at “deterring Russia from abusing the pipeline for aggressive political purposes.”

The next day, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said that Berlin was rejecting allied sanctions. Thus, he commented on US measures against Nord Stream 2.

Earlier, on November 23, the United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Cyprus-based Transadria and the Marlin vessel, which are linked to Nord Stream 2. At the same time, the American department clarified that the restrictions are introduced on the basis of the law “On the Protection of Energy Security of Europe” of 2019.

At the same time, as reported by Foreign Policy on November 24, the administration of US President Joe Biden, through its Democratic supporters in Congress, is seeking to exclude sanctions against the Russian gas pipeline from the country’s defense budget. It was clarified that the current administration of the United States wants to prevent the imposition of sanctions against companies from Germany associated with the SP-2.