https://ria.ru/20211130/ssha-1761488352.html

USA withdrew the decision to recognize the FARC as a terrorist organization

The United States has withdrawn the decision to recognize the FARC as a terrorist organization – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

USA withdrew the decision to recognize the FARC as a terrorist organization

The United States withdrew the decision to recognize the Colombian group “Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia” (FARC, also known as FARC) … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T16: 19

2021-11-30T16: 19

2021-11-30T16: 25

in the world

Colombia

USA

revolutionary armed forces of colombia

anthony blinken

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1b/1730201182_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e18debbfb2ce85e4cefd6b75cd5b0afe.jpg

WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. The United States has withdrawn its decision to recognize the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC, also known as FARC) terrorist, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. At the same time, the United States added the FARC-People’s Army Marquet and Segunda groups to the list of terrorists. , as well as its six leaders. “After the 2016 peace agreements with the Colombian government, the FARC formally disbanded and disarmed. It no longer exists as a united organization that is involved in terrorism or terrorist activities, has no such potential and intentions,” explained Blinken his decision in a written statement. However, he said that the United States is not changing its position on the former leaders of the group and their activities, including drug trafficking and crimes against humanity, in which they are suspected. “However, this will facilitate the ability of the United States to better support the implementation of the 2016 agreement , including work with demo bilized participants in hostilities, “- said Blinken. According to him, the new names on the list of persons whom the United States considers terrorists are directed against those who do not want to disarm and want to continue to participate in terrorist activities. For new persons on the list, the United States has prepared the confiscation of any assets that will be in the jurisdiction of the United States, as well as the prohibition of Americans to deal with them. It would be a crime in the United States to provide assistance to them.

https://ria.ru/20211107/duke-1757921440.html

https://ria.ru/20211024/otoniel-1756039861.html

Colombia

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/04/1b/1730201182_340-0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_adb21e175fe7bc5631de58c3142ffd75.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, colombia, usa, revolutionary armed forces of colombia, anthony blinken