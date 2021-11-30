https://ria.ru/20211130/ssha-1761488352.html
USA withdrew the decision to recognize the FARC as a terrorist organization
WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. The United States has withdrawn its decision to recognize the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC, also known as FARC) terrorist, said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. At the same time, the United States added the FARC-People’s Army Marquet and Segunda groups to the list of terrorists. , as well as its six leaders. “After the 2016 peace agreements with the Colombian government, the FARC formally disbanded and disarmed. It no longer exists as a united organization that is involved in terrorism or terrorist activities, has no such potential and intentions,” explained Blinken his decision in a written statement. However, he said that the United States is not changing its position on the former leaders of the group and their activities, including drug trafficking and crimes against humanity, in which they are suspected. “However, this will facilitate the ability of the United States to better support the implementation of the 2016 agreement , including work with demo bilized participants in hostilities, “- said Blinken. According to him, the new names on the list of persons whom the United States considers terrorists are directed against those who do not want to disarm and want to continue to participate in terrorist activities. For new persons on the list, the United States has prepared the confiscation of any assets that will be in the jurisdiction of the United States, as well as the prohibition of Americans to deal with them. It would be a crime in the United States to provide assistance to them.
worldwide, colombia, usa, revolutionary armed forces of colombia, anthony blinken
At the same time, the United States added to the list of terrorists the FARC-People’s Army and Segunda Marketalia groups, which broke away from the FARC, and their six leaders.
“After the 2016 peace agreements with the Colombian government, the FARC formally disbanded and disarmed. It no longer exists as a united organization that engages in terrorism or terrorist activities, does not have such potential and intentions,” Blinken explained his decision in a written statement.
At the same time, he said that the United States does not change its position regarding the former leaders of the group and their activities, including drug trafficking and crimes against humanity, in which they are suspected.
“However, this will make it easier for the United States to better support the implementation of the 2016 agreement, including working with demobilized combatants,” Blinken said.
According to him, the new names on the list of persons whom the United States considers terrorists are directed against those who do not want to disarm and want to continue to participate in terrorist activities.
For new persons on the list, the United States has prepared a confiscation of any assets that will be in the jurisdiction of the United States, as well as a ban on Americans from dealing with them. It would be a crime in the United States to provide assistance to them.
