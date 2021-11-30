Validity of PCR tests in Russia will be reduced from 72 to 48 hours – Society

MOSCOW, November 30. / TASS /. Rospotrebnadzor, due to the peculiarities of the omicron strain, decided to reduce the duration of PCR tests for coronavirus from 72 to 48 hours. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the department Anna Popova.

“Taking into account the peculiarities of the new omicron strain, its increased infectivity and potential ability to induce a much faster response of the body, we decided to limit the duration of the PCR test not to 72 hours, but 48 hours,” she said at a meeting of the government’s coordinating council to combat with a new infection.

Popova also recalled that in Russia there is a standard according to which the duration of a laboratory test for COVID-19 should not exceed 24 hours from the moment the biological material arrives at the laboratory until a person receives its result. The delivery time of the analysis to the laboratory is also limited to days.

“Thus, no more than 48 hours can pass from the moment a patient passes the test to the issuance of results. We understand that not all regions comply with this requirement, and we ask citizens who did not receive a result on time to contact our hotline in such cases. , so that we have the opportunity to substantively and quickly deal with each such episode, “she added.