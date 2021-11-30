Volodin announced the most important decision of the State Duma

Viacheslav Volodin named the most important law of November for Russia

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The laws on the federal budget and the budgets of state extra-budgetary funds became the most important of the initiatives adopted by the deputies in November. This was stated by the chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Laws on the federal budget and off-budget funds. Funds are envisaged for the implementation of the president’s amendments on indexation above the inflation rate of the minimum wage and the subsistence level. Next year, at a faster pace than inflation, they will be increased by 8.6% to 13 thousand 890 rubles and 12 thousand 654 rubles, respectively, “- reports the words of the speaker of the State Duma” Duma TV “.

Volodin also drew attention to the fact that the budget for 2022 was formed with a surplus. “This will allow us to direct additional funds to fight poverty and improve the living standards of people in the regions,” he summed up.

Earlier, Volodin said that in Russia, starting from December 1, the sites of financial pyramids will begin to be blocked faster.In addition, the country will make free access to socially significant sites and will be allowed to register marriages in any registry offices in the country, Tsargrad reports.