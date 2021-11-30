Vucic stated that Russia was being squeezed out of the European gas market

Serbian President believes that Europe lacks 70 billion cubic meters of this fuel

The United States is trying to use political methods to squeeze Russia out of the European gas market. This is the opinion of the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

“The Russians have a problem they don’t want to talk about. Namely, they are trying to squeeze them out politically, although there is no gas in Europe. Seventy billion cubic meters of gas is not enough for Europe, 55 billion is provided for passing through the “Nord Stream – 2”. But they are not launching it because of US pressure, ”he said on the Pink TV channel.

According to him, during the energy crisis, Serbia was helped by the completed construction of a gas pipeline from Bulgaria to Hungary, which supplied fuel from the Turkish Stream. He also said that his country had saved about one billion euros thanks to the gas price set by Russia during negotiations that took place on November 25 in Sochi.

Vucic said that when calculating the cost of deliveries to Serbia, the “oil formula” was applied, at which the price of gas was $ 270-275 per thousand cubic meters, when the fuel on the exchange costs $ 1,065. “The question is, will it be so good in 2024? If you look at the analysis on futures and everything else, the situation is not easy, ”said the head of the Serbian state.

As a result of negotiations in Sochi on November 25, Russia kept the gas price for Serbia at $ 270 for six winter months, after which Belgrade will receive favorable conditions from Moscow under a long-term contract. According to Vucic, these conditions are “exceptional.”

