“What a handsome!” The thinner Andrey Malakhov was compared to DiCaprio



@ malakhov007 / Instagram

Like many stars Andrei Malakhov today I shared a fresh picture and said goodbye to summer. Autumn begins tomorrow, which means the most intense season on TV – new programs, and a lot of work for the TV presenter. So Malakhov will not have a vacation in the near future.

“The last day of summer is 2021! We remember the best moments! “

– the popular TV presenter turned to the fans on Instagram.

Many subscribers noted that Malakhov is in perfect shape. Over the summer, he did not gain extra pounds, and even grew slimmer. “How white suits you! He usually looks fat. And it makes you slimmer! ” “What a handsome! Looks like DiCaprio “,” Gorgeous man with charisma “,” Andrew is in style! ” “Slim, handsome. Keep it up!” – the fans commented.

Christina Orbakaite today also showed how she spends her summer. The singer gathered her friends and relatives on the ship, Christina shared her footage from the river walk on her Instagram page. For a walk, the artist rented a bright pink motor ship. On the deck of the ship was a round dining table and pink balls.

In the video, she showed her son Denis and daughter Claudia. The artist’s children waved to the camera, and the son hugged his mother and kissed her head gently. The heir to the star dynasty has changed a lot – he has become quite an adult. From the little boy, as most Russians remember him, only blond hair and sad eyes remained. Otherwise, 23-year-old Baisarov looks like a real man.