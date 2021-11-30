What altcoins are able to rise in price in December. The analyst named two tokens :: RBC.Crypto

Justin Bennett Finds Favorable Conditions For Growth Next Month On The Charts Of Two Digital Coins

The opinions of experts may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. RBC-Crypto does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a volatile asset that can lead to financial losses.

Trader Justin Bennett has discovered two altcoins that are likely to rise in value next month. According to the analyst, favorable conditions for growth are observed on the charts of two tokens at once – Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Ethereum

The upside potential for Ethereum in December is realized only if the cryptocurrency breaks through the local downtrend, which runs at around $ 4.4K. approves Bennett. In his opinion, this will happen with the injection of large volumes into the altcoin. When this scenario is implemented, the price of Ethereum will set a new all-time high, the analyst is sure.

On November 30, Ethereum is trading at $ 4.4 thousand. Over the week, the altcoin has risen in price by more than 7%, and its capitalization has increased to $ 522 billion, according to CoinGecko.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin has already broken the downtrend, which has continued since May of this year, explained Bennett. According to his forecast, the altcoin will continue to grow. The next resistance level for the altcoin is around $ 0.25, the trader said.

Dogecoin is trading at $ 0.21 on November 30. Over the week, altcoin dropped in price by almost 2%, and its capitalization dropped to $ 28.7 billion. The asset is ranked 10th in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies in terms of capitalization.

