What Angelina Jolie actually gets revenge on Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

The drama with the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been going on for several years. More precisely, ex-spouses have been fighting for children since 2016. Six offspring were left to live with their mother. Pitt is trying to achieve the opportunity to see and communicate with children. But for each new court session, the former lover tries to provide new hard-hitting data about the Fight Club star. It seems that this war has no end and end, and Angie’s behavior, surrounded by Hollywood celebrities, is called ordinary female revenge.

“All these years to Angelina Jolie haunted by the shadow of Jennifer Aniston… Even after the birth of common children and hundreds of public confessions on the part of Brad Pitt, “insiders say the truth about how” crybaby Jen “turned out to be a red rag for” Angie’s lovemaker. “

Jolie is convinced that all these years, no matter how much you save refugees, children and disenfranchised women, She is still hated for Pitt and Aniston’s derailed marriage… This drove the celebrity to despair. “If they got back together, she would definitely not have resisted, believe me,” – say insiders.

In turn, sources from the Los Angeles lawyer circles, who have seen a lot of things in their lives, have repeatedly said: “Until the process of the division of property and the determination of custody is over, it is better for Pitt not to even stand next to other women. Jolie has a lot of trump cards in her hands, and she is set up, as everyone has already noticed, belligerent. “

By the way, none of them named the reason for the gap. Pitt always and everywhere talked about the midlife crisis, alcohol problems. Angelina even said that they divorced for the sake of “children’s health.”

In the Hollywood get-together they explain everything mismatch in family values… The supposedly more conservative Pitt wanted a normal family. Jolie never even dreamed of this. Raised in a traditional Baptist family with Sunday dinners and heart-to-heart talk, he wanted to stop driving all six children to Kenya and Cambodia. Angie believed that only in this way their offspring would become citizens of the world and people of the future.

There is another opinion from Hollywood insiders. Professional jealousy contributed to marriage breakdown, writes Woman.ru. Pitt exchanged decade after decade, and his position in the cinema only strengthened. Jolie moved from action-packed fighters, detectives and dramas, where she played fatal beauties, to scary tales. Operations to remove female organs also played a role. The actress is no longer drawn to the sex bomb.