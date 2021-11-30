What awaits Russians in December 2021 – Picture of the day – Kommersant

Testing of a new system of remuneration for doctors, labeling of dairy products, mandatory fingerprinting for migrants and other innovations.

From December 1 Roskomnadzor will be able to block fraudulent sites by decision of the Bank of Russia. The owner of the resource will be given a day to remove prohibited content, otherwise the site will be blocked.

How long do fraudulent sites live?

From December 1 providers will be required to provide customers with free access to Russian socially significant programs and sites. The subscriber will need to enable the “Social Internet” function in his personal account.

Why providers opposed the new law – in the material of “Kommersant”.

From December 1 cellular operators communications will be required to check in the ESIA information about individuals using corporate mobile communications. In the absence or discrepancy of information, the SIM card must be blocked.

How many corporate mobile numbers can be disabled – in the material “b”.

From December 1 administrative liability is introduced for violation of the requirements for mandatory labeling of goods… For the production or sale of goods for which mandatory labeling is required, without means of identification or in violation of the procedure for applying them, market participants will pay fines. Their sizes will be from 5 to 10 thousand rubles. for officials and from 50 to 100 thousand rubles. for legal.

What problems did drug manufacturers experience because of the mandatory labeling – in the material “Kommersant”.

From December 1 labeling of dairy products with a shelf life of up to 40 days and packed mineral water will become mandatory. Market participants will have to register goods in the Honest Mark system.

How the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported on the success of the labeling of goods – in the material of “Kommersant”.

From December 1 in seven regions testing of a new system of medical salaries will begin. Under the new rules, the salaries of doctors and nurses will be calculated taking into account the coefficient of salary differentiation depending on the position of the employee and the coefficient of economic development of the region. Sevastopol, Yakutia, as well as Belgorod, Kurgan, Omsk, Orenburg and Tambov regions will take part in the experiment.

How the government developed a new system – in the material of “Kommersant”.

From December 4, voluntary health insurance policy for migrants can be issued electronically.

How the Central Bank changed the requirements for the sale of VHI policies – in the material of “Kommersant”.

From December 9, tenants of hunting grounds will be able to transfer rights to plots or renew their lease without an auction. Before that, they will be obliged to fulfill the requirement to ensure the number of wild animals within the boundaries of the site.

How the Russians reacted to the changes in the hunting law – in the material of “Kommersant”.

From December 29 labor migrants in Russia will undergo compulsory fingerprinting within 30 days from the date of entry into the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, foreigners arriving in the country for a period of more than 90 days will undergo the procedure.

More details about the new law can be found in the material of Kommersant.

From December 30 to banks prohibit putting down marks in advance about the borrower’s consent to additional services when applying for a consumer loan. Under the new rules, the client will independently indicate which services he needs and which he wants to refuse.

How the Central Bank is struggling with the debt burden of Russians – in the material “Kommersant-FM”.

From December 30 the law on limiting greenhouse gas emissions will come into effect. Companies will be required to introduce carbon reporting.

About the reaction of market participants to the bill – in the material “b”.

From December 30 It will be possible to register a marriage and obtain a child’s birth certificate at any registry office, regardless of place of residence.

Where else you can register a marriage – in the material “b”.

Vasily Kuznetsov