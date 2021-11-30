What Brad Pitt blamed Angelina Jolie for

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to sort things out! What did the Hollywood actor blame his ex-wife for? Is it true that she uses children for self-promotion? Has the star’s youngest daughter changed her mind about changing sex? With whom the paparazzi caught the actress on a date, says the program of the Fifth Channel “Gossip column“.

For several weeks now Angelina Jolie shines on carpets. The Hollywood diva is touring Europe as part of the promotion of her new film. Fans note that the actress has become noticeably prettier. She stopped wearing oversized black tunics, and finally appears in spectacular dresses that emphasize her ideal forms.

“She is very strong, versatile, and she is a beautiful woman.“, – the singer Irina Ortman admires the Hollywood actress.

On the trip, the actress was accompanied by her children: Shiloh, Maddox, Zakhara and twins Vivienne and Knox. The star daughters even donned old outfits from their mother’s wardrobe.

“We found my dresses and thought it was a great idea to remake my old outfits for girls. If they like my clothes, why not wear them again?“- said Angelina in an interview.

All eyes were on 15-year-old Shiloh. The eldest biological daughter of Jolie and Pitt surprised everyone with her femininity. More recently, Shiloh dressed like a boy, cut her hair short, and asked to call herself John. The tabloids even claimed that she had started hormone therapy and was preparing for gender reassignment surgery.

“Children behave in this way, they want to attract the attention of, first of all, parents, and of society. It means that the girl did not have enough love, attention, care at this time.“, – psychologist Yulia Khadartseva is convinced.

Experiments with gender seem to be a thing of the past. Fans were delighted with Shiloh’s new look. Some believe that she even outshined the star mom. However, such attention to children did not like their star father Brad Pitt. The actor accused the ex-wife of using the heirs for self-promotion. And such public appearances completely traumatize the psyche of minors.

“I grew up in show business. And for me this is not work, but real life. I want my children to know that publicity is also a part of their life.“- says Angelina.

However, netizens believe Brad Pitt just trying to tarnish the reputation of his ex-wife. Allegedly, he takes revenge on her for the fact that she became the only guardian of their common children. Pitt filed an appeal, which was dismissed. Representatives of the artist have already announced that they will continue to fight.

“Angelina Jolie accused Pitt of domestic violence and alcoholism. The court sided with her, for Themis it is important whether he was treated and how he participates in the lives of children“- said the American lawyer Russell Morgan.











Recently it became known that three heirs want to oppose him in court. And the eldest son Maddox has already testified and decided to officially renounce his father’s surname.

“Brad Pitt really wants to get back into the lives of his children. Even though some of his children don’t really want to have anything to do with him“- says American journalist Dan Babik.

“When children are adults, they are outside the jurisdiction of the courts. Therefore, the war between Jolie and Pitt will not end until all children are 18 years old.“Concluded Kelly Rickert, family lawyer.

After a painful divorce, division of property and a struggle for children, Brad Pitt announced that he would never marry again. The actor tried to establish a personal life, but he failed to build a serious relationship with anyone.

“He regrets that he lost her, and most likely, he will love her forever.“, – suggests psychologist Yulia Khadartseva.

But Jolie is doing well on the love front. Now the star spends more and more time in the company of her first husband Johnny Lee Miller. The paparazzi caught the ex-spouses on a date several times, and eyewitnesses saw Angelina at Miller’s house with a bottle of expensive wine. Foreign media suggest: the former lovers decided to give each other a second chance!

“Johnny Lee Miller and Angelina are really close lately, they may have feelings again“, – says the American journalist Dan Babik.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller met on the set of the film. A year after they met, they got married. Down the aisle, both came in leather trousers, and they decided to put the coveted signature not with a ballpoint pen, but with their own blood. It was a prerequisite for the fatal beauty.

“It was done more for PR and for some kind of supernatural, sort of like feelings.“- thinks psychologist Yulia Khadartseva.

However, their marriage only lasted a year. Allegedly, they were too young and at that time both had a career in priority, not a family. Later, in an interview with the film star, she admitted that divorcing Johnny Lee Miller was her biggest mistake.

“They complemented each other. Still, I have an opinion that they miss each other.“, – said the singer Katya Lel.

Fans hope Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller can start over. Many prophesy to them the fate of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopezwho reunited 17 years after the breakup.