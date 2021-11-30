what do Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz and Halle Berry have in common?

If you rely on face cream and massage in your everyday battle for beauty (and there is no other way to name the struggle with time), you will not see a beautiful old age. Especially if the development of the facial bones of your skull does not favor it. After all, the beauty of the face begins deep under the skin and depends on the condition of the skull and body. How exactly? Osteopathic physician Clinic Dr. Ales, candidate of medical sciences and author of the unique method of natural rejuvenation “Faceplasty” Ales Ulischenko @dr_ales examines the aging process of the face by the bones.

The face is the facade of the house, which, without even walls (skull bones) and a solid foundation (a healthy body from crown to toe) will fall (an oval will float, wrinkles and flews will appear). Therefore, we do not consider the face separately. Most of the problems that arise on the face are already the result of somatic dysfunctions in the body. In osteopathy, this is what we call the zone where there is tension and no movement.

Facial aging biomechanics

The most important postulate of osteopathy says that everything in the body must be mobile: fascia, muscles, nerves, blood vessels and even the bones of the skull. But due to metabolic, physical, psychoemotional processes, a mass of clamps arises that accumulate in the body, compressing it like a spring.

This occurs through the fascial system, which lines the entire body, forming the skeleton of the organs, the structure of muscles and bones. The fascia has fibers that are capable of contracting and reacting instantly to any stimulus. For example, all systems of the body react to a block in the muscles of the neck along the fascial-muscular system, as if in a chain: vascular – blood circulation is disturbed, lymphatic and venous – stagnation occurs.

The bones of the skull are not iron and can shrink and deform from excessive stress. Resorption (destruction) of bones occurs. Therefore, we often see that with age, the shape of the skull changes, for example, an elongated face becomes round or vice versa.

Under the influence of these factors, the oval floats, the lower jaw moves in, and the skin, which does not know how to shrink, gathers like an accordion and sags. The body shrinks – the skull is deformed – asymmetries and wrinkles appear. This is the complex process behind what we call aging.

Why “the face grows old from the skull”?

Bone structure is the basis of beauty. Maxilla (upper jaw) makes the cheekbones plump, a well-developed lower jaw gives the face a beautiful chin, and the absence of tension in them (thanks to work with the body and face through faceplasty) slows down resorption and, accordingly, aging.

Our bone structure is formed from childhood. For some, it is more “successful” in terms of the aesthetics of aging, and for others it is less. According to the shape of the bones of the facial skull, horizontally developed faces and vertically developed ones can be distinguished. It so happened that the former in our culture are considered the standard of beauty, and the latter we perceive as less aesthetic.

Let’s explain how it looks like with stars.

Why are the faces of Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Halle Berry, Gwen Stefani, Angelina Jolie – beauty standards?

All of these actresses have horizontal facial skull development. They have a pronounced maxilla, in the middle part, the face is wide.

Why did it happen? Yes, nature has endowed them with good data. But you can lose them over the years. Most likely, these beauties monitor their posture, bite, body posture, maintain the health of the body, perhaps visit an osteopath.

Among them, Angelina Jolie looks less attractive. There is a feeling that she is older, although she is not. Do you see that the upper jaw kind of sinks? It can be assumed that the girl has a violation of posture and / or bite.

With age, as a result of the accumulated physical and psycho-emotional stress and corresponding dysfunctions, the position of the upper jaw changes. Genetics alone cannot be beautiful. You need to take care of yourself throughout your life.

What’s wrong with the skulls of Barbara Streisand, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jamie Lee Curtis and Marilyn Manson?

The faces of these stars are far from the canons of classical beauty. They have a vertically developed bony structure: a large distance between the nose and lip, a flat maxilla (when viewed in profile), a vertically elongated middle part of the face.

Why was the upper jaw in the wrong position? This is due to various factors, both genetics and acquired ones. For example, incorrect patterns could contribute to the vertical development of the face: chewing and swallowing (for example, a child received little solid food in childhood), the habit of walking and sleeping with an open mouth (problems with nasal breathing, allergies).

The fact is that our brain considers it normal when there is constant contact between the teeth – the jaws are closed, but not compressed. So it gives a signal for the physiologically correct development of the facial skull in width, and not in length. Otherwise, the opposite happens. Have you noticed that in the pictures of the paparazzi Marilyn Manson all the time with an open mouth?

It is worth noting that this development of the bone tissue of the face did not prevent these celebrities from becoming the favorites of the public. The main thing is to maintain your appearance by working with your body and face.

With the help of faceplasty, we can influence the position of all bones of the facial skull, including extending the upper jaw. This requires a deep study by an osteopathic doctor and a faceplasty specialist in the clinic and independent work within the framework of online faceplasty programs.