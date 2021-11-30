What happens if you eat your AirPods. Real (creepy) story

There are a couple of videos on TikTok in which a Boston resident shares her unpleasant experience with AirPods. According to her, one evening she had a severe headache. She took out a pill (Ibuprofen) and held it in one hand, while in the other hand her earpiece was clamped. Probably confusing the objects, she swallowed the accessory and washed it down with water, writes GizmoChina.

Photo: nypost.com

When the girl realized what she had done, she made several attempts to fix everything, but they were unsuccessful. She went to the doctors and followed their advice until the device came out naturally. X-rays later confirmed that the earpiece had not damaged internal organs.

It’s funny that the device in the stomach was still connected to the iPhone.

When the girl tried to record a voice message to a friend, he noted that he hears strange gurgling sounds on it. This built-in microphone recorded environmental sounds – Wednesday stomach. The recording is presented in this video:

@iamcarliiib Reply to @ k4yb3e here’s the VOICE MEMO sent to @ jelb0_ ♬ original sound – Carli B

According to the owner of the device, she did not feel any negative consequences after the incident. The girl noted that she was far from the only person who made such a mistake, and she shared her story so that other users would be more careful with their gadgets.

See how sometimes people misuse the technique:

Look for popular headphones in the selection: