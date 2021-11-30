what Julia Roberts looked like before the movie “Pretty Woman”

Today Julia Roberts celebrates her birthday – the actress turned 54 years old. On this occasion, we invite you to remember what the star looked like before she became famous all over the world thanks to the film “Pretty Woman”.

Julia Roberts (Photo: Theo Wargo / NBC / Getty Images for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”)

Julia Roberts got her first role at the age of 19. Older brother Eric helped her to pass the casting in the movie “Red as Blood”. Note that he played the role of the first plan in it. Even then, the producers of the project began to say that the actress had a great future. After that, she played in several more multi-part films.

Photo: legion-media

In 1988, the actress made her debut in the title role. She starred in the romantic comedy Mystic Pizza. By the way, then she managed to be remembered by the audience thanks to her charming smile and charm, which her heroine radiated from the movie screen.

Shot from the movie “Mystic Pizza” Shot from the movie “Mystic Pizza” Shot from the movie “Mystic Pizza”

For her role in Steel Magnolias (1989), Roberts received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress and was even nominated for an Oscar!

Still from the movie “Steel Magnolias” Still from the movie “Steel Magnolias”

And already in 1990 her success was finally consolidated by the film “Pretty Woman” with Richard Gere. The story of a girl of easy virtue, with whom a rich businessman fell in love, became a Cinderella fairy tale for adults.

By the way, then Richard Gere refused his role several times. But director Harry Marshall found a way out: he brought Julia Roberts to New York to personally persuade Gere to play in the film. The actors talked all night, and at some point Marshall could not resist, called and asked: “Well, what news?” Richard agreed.

