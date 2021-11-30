why did the Turkish president offer to become a mediator in resolving the situation in Ukraine – RT in Russian

Turkey is ready to act as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow in resolving the situation in Ukraine, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. In the office of the President of Ukraine, the initiative was assessed positively. However, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia is not a party to the conflict in Donbass, therefore, it will be impossible to find ways to resolve it through such a format. Experts note that with such statements Erdogan realizes his own foreign policy ambitions, and Kiev should fulfill the Minsk agreements, and not look for new mediators.

Turkey can act as a mediator in resolving the situation in Ukraine and is ready to discuss this with Moscow and Kiev.

“Our position on the situation in Ukraine is well known. Turkey is in favor of ensuring peace with an emphasis on the situation of the Crimean Tatars. We have repeatedly discussed this issue with friendly Russia. Contacts continue. We hope that the region will not turn into a war zone and peace will reign. Ankara stands for the positive development of processes. Turkey is ready for mediation. I am ready to discuss this issue with the parties, “the Anadolu agency quotes Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The statement was commented on in the office of the President of Ukraine. Advisor to the head of the office, Mikhail Podolyak, noted that Kiev welcomes Erdogan’s desire.

“Of course, we welcome all efforts aimed at finding an optimal solution for the return of peace to Ukraine, for the release of people who are being held captive or who have fallen into difficult living conditions in connection with the long-term aggressive actions of the proxy groups of the Russian Federation. And all the more, we welcome the efforts of such a powerful player, which Turkey is today in the global political market, “RBC-Ukraine quotes him.

Podolyak said that Zelensky and Erdogan had repeatedly discussed possible actions to “effectively stabilize the situation” in the region.

The adviser to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office also said that Erdogan handed over to Vladimir Putin a list of Crimean Tatars, on whose release Ukraine is insisting.

“There are other such examples, including very delicate ones, which are not yet subject to public disclosure. We very much appreciate this activity of President Erdogan and are grateful for it. And it would be correct for the Russian side not to reject the mediating efforts of the Turkish President. These efforts are fair, balanced and reflect the interests of our entire region as a whole, ”Podolyak said.

Moscow’s reaction

It is worth noting that even before Erdogan’s statement, information appeared in a number of media outlets that the Turkish president allegedly proposed to convene a summit of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine to resolve the situation in Donbass.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on unconfirmed reports. At the same time, Peskov explained that the very idea of ​​such a summit is untenable.

“The fact is that Russia is not a party to the conflict over Donbass, and at such a summit it will be impossible to find solutions to the problem. On the one hand, Kiev is a party to the conflict, and on the other hand, representatives of the self-proclaimed republics, ”Peskov emphasized.

The Kremlin also left without reaction the statement that a certain list of detainees was allegedly transferred to Vladimir Putin through Erdogan. At the same time, the press secretary of the Russian president noted that there is a problem with the lists of detainees.

“The problem of verification of lists is a long-standing one. Until now, it has not been possible to solve it. The problem was and remains a part of a common set of issues and problems that exist between us, ”said Dmitry Peskov.

Special relationship

Let us remind you that Turkey officially refuses to recognize the referendum in Crimea and the entry of the peninsula into Russia.

“We attach importance to the protection of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, including Crimea, the annexation of which we do not recognize,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself said in September at the UN General Assembly.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the results of the State Duma elections held in Crimea have no legal force for Ankara. Dmitry Peskov, commenting on this position, replied that Russia does not accept it and hopes for a change in the future.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that Moscow will draw conclusions from this, which will negatively affect bilateral relations with Ankara.

Another stumbling block in the Russian-Turkish dialogue was Ankara’s actions to supply Kiev with weapons, in particular, Bayraktar strike drones.

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the first combat use of a Turkish drone in Donbass. With his help, a controlled bomb was struck at one of the positions of the fighters of the self-proclaimed republics. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the purpose of the use of the UAV was “forcing the enemy to ceasefire.”

Moscow has repeatedly noted that by selling such weapons to Kiev, the Turkish side is feeding Ukraine’s militaristic sentiments. Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the first combat use of Bayraktar in Donbass, noted that the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian side leads to destabilization of the situation in the conflict zone.

“We have really special good relations with Turkey, but in this case, unfortunately, our fears are confirmed that the supply of such types of weapons to the Ukrainian military could potentially lead to destabilization of the situation on the line of contact,” he said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin

At the same time, Ankara has already expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that criticism is being voiced against it because of the supply of weapons to the state, where the military conflict continues. Thus, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu demanded not to associate drones acquired by Ukraine with his country.

“As soon as they bought weapons from us, it ceased to be Turkish. Although it was produced in Turkey, now it belongs to Ukraine … Ukraine should also stop using the name of our country … Turkey has nothing to blame for this situation, “he said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “.

“For the internal consumer”

As Sergei Ermakov, an expert at the RISS Research Coordination Center, noted in an interview with RT, Erdogan’s proposal looks on duty, since there are no grounds for negotiations with Ukraine outside the format of the Minsk agreements.

“Ukraine will stand by its position and will not normally conduct a dialogue with Russia, and even more so we are offered to conduct it through the NATO country as well. Since the Russian Federation is not a party to the conflict, it is not clear what can be discussed in this format, ”the expert emphasized.

Also on the topic “Contradicts the radical position of Ukraine”: why the EU supported the continuation of the dialogue with Russia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in a conversation with the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, accused Moscow of a destructive …

Erdogan is overactive in foreign policy and seeks to expand Turkey’s influence, said Vladimir Shapovalov, deputy director of the Institute of History and Politics at Moscow State Pedagogical University, in an interview with RT.

“In this case, the offer of mediation is among other initiatives of the Turkish leadership, aimed at strengthening Ankara’s positions along a fairly wide perimeter of nearby territories. Turkey has formed a similar position in Ukraine’s relations for a long time. Taking advantage of the weakness of the Ukrainian state and the obvious loss of interest on the part of the European Union in Kiev, Turkey seeks to fill this niche – the niche of Western countries – and make Ukraine its protectorate, ”Shapovalov explained.

Such proposals are also intended to signal Turkey’s status as an important player in the region, the expert noted.

“The Turkish leader understands that Ankara will not become a real mediator between Russia and Ukraine. But from Erdogan’s point of view, this gesture should demonstrate the strengthening of Turkey’s positions in the world, the transformation of Turkey into an important actor in international relations, ”Shapovalov explained.

Now Turkey has a number of significant internal problems, and Erdogan’s administration needs new successes in all areas, Vladimir Shapovalov added.

“For Erdogan, this is an attempt to increase the importance and influence of Turkey in the world and at the same time it is a change of position in the difficult economic situation in Turkey itself: the lira fell and the Turkish society was engulfed in protests. Erdogan is trying to play his usual game – to translate domestic political problems into foreign policy success, therefore this statement is intended for the domestic consumer, ”the expert said.

In turn, the position of Ukraine, which welcomed this proposal, is politically weak, added Shapovalov.

“Kiev is trying to get out of the political impasse into which it has led itself, and is glad to any such proposals. But this “mediation” on the part of Turkey will not bring any real benefit to Ukraine, ”the expert emphasized.

To resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and stabilize the situation in the region, all Kiev needs to do is to fulfill the Minsk agreements, Vladimir Shapovalov noted.

“This is an international obligation of Ukraine, which it does not fulfill,” the interlocutor of RT concluded.