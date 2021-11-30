WP learned about the discussion of the meeting between Putin and Biden during the visit of the head of the CIA – RBC

William Burns in early November in Moscow discussed the possibility of face-to-face talks between Biden and Putin in early 2022, the newspaper writes. In the meantime, according to her, Biden is preparing to call Putin in December.

William Burns

CIA Director William Burns, during his visit to Moscow, discussed the possibility of a personal meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in the first half of 2022, according to The Washington Post (WP), citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Washington suggested a possible meeting of the presidents early next year. Burns discussed this information in Moscow in early November. Also, Biden is preparing to call Putin next month, the newspaper claims.

According to the newspaper, the White House is considering various options to contain a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, including an increase in military aid to Kiev and sanctions pressure on Moscow. A face-to-face meeting between Biden and Putin would allow the United States to gain time to rally allies or resume the processes to resolve the military conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The Pentagon accused Russia of continuing to build up troops near the borders of Ukraine



Amid growing US concerns over the movement of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken traveled to Latvia on Monday to host a summit of NATO foreign ministers. There, the United States will seek to strengthen its position among the allies, writes WP.