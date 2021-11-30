https://ria.ru/20211130/zakharova-1761382573.html
Zakharova assessed US plans to expand its military presence in Australia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova commented on the Pentagon's plans to expand its military presence in Australia.
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova commented on the Pentagon’s plans to expand its military presence in Australia. The Pentagon said on Monday that the United States intends to expand its military presence and strengthen the corresponding infrastructure in Australia and the Pacific Islands as part of a strategy to contain China. “green economy” everything is being done, right? The environmental agenda is in action, so to speak. It is especially good to believe in it after the information about the plans of the Anglo-Saxons to launch nuclear submarines and increase offensive weapons not on electric motors off the coast of Australia, “Zakharova wrote in her Telegram channel.
