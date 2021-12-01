$ 10 thousand each. What will be the economic passport of a Ukrainian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that will make to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the economic passport of a citizen of the country.

This document, according to him, will allow saving payments for the use of mineral resources on the personal accounts of children born in the country. It is assumed that they will be able to use these funds upon reaching the age of 18.

“Until December 10, for the first time in the history of independence, I will introduce a bill on the economic passport of a Ukrainian. According to him, payments for the use of mineral resources will be accumulated on the accounts of Ukrainian children, ”the head of state said at a parliamentary meeting held on Wednesday.

He specified that such passports will be issued to children born in Ukraine.

The account associated with the document will accumulate funds from rental payments for the use of subsoil. “These funds – payment for the use of our subsoil – will be accumulated on the personal accounts of children of Ukrainian citizens. Upon reaching adulthood, children can use these savings to get an education or buy their own home, ”Zelensky added.

In this part of his speech, the Ukrainian leader made a reservation, saying that for the accumulated money, Ukrainians will be able to “buy their own life” (in Ukrainian – life), and not housing (life).

How such income will be generated …

The program provides for the creation of special accounts in the Fund for Future Generations, explained the essence of the initiative, the deputy of the Rada from the Servant of the People party, the head of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy Daniil Getmantsev.

Accounts will be replenished from rental payments every month, and after reaching the age of 18, Ukrainians will be able to use this money, he said.

“We have about 300 thousand children a year. There are certain deductions from the rent. I do not exclude that the deductions will be not only from the rent, but also from other payments. For example, from privatization, import VAT. So far we are only talking about rent. The rent is distributed among children who were born and have a Ukrainian economic passport. If this amount is less than the amount established by the bill, then the difference is subsidized at the expense of the state, “he quotes. TASS…

… and who will receive it first

Getmantsev added that we are talking about an amount of about $ 10 thousand. “Of course, in hryvnia, taking into account inflation,” he said.

The parliamentarian did not rule out that the economic passport will be opened to children born in 2019 (the year when Zelensky’s presidency began). In this case, the first holders of the corresponding income will appear in the country in 2037.

Observers note that Ukraine cannot be called a country rich in its natural resources. But taking into account the deductions to the corresponding program from other budget items, its implementation seems possible. In addition, this project may involve long-term investment mechanisms.

Experience from other countries

The relevant practice is applied in several Arab countries (UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia), where the income from the use of mineral resources is used to open accounts for children and provide a number of social benefits.

“Oil rent” is also received by residents of the American state of Alaska, writes Kommersant…

Interestingly, the residents of Switzerland have themselves abandoned plans to introduce an unconditional basic income. Such an initiative did not meet with the support of the majority of the country’s population at the referendum in 2016. 76.9% of voters voted against.

According to the rejected idea, the Swiss would receive from the state about $ 2.7 thousand a month for adults and $ 680 for children.

The authors of the proposal explained that the absence of the need to earn a living should help people to unleash their creativity.

In turn, the Finnish authorities conducted an “experiment with basic income” in 2017-2018. Payments in the amount of € 560 were received monthly by 2 thousand participants included in the test group – they were selected from among people aged 25 to 58 who were awarded unemployment benefits at the end of 2016.

Such an experiment was carried out in 2018 in Ontario, Canada – the local authorities considered that it did not work.

A pan-European poll in April 2016 showed that 64% of EU residents would support the introduction of an unconditional basic income.

History of “universal” basic income

Unconditional basic income is a social concept that involves the regular payment of a certain amount of money to each member of a certain community from the state. It can be implemented at the national, regional or local levels. We can talk about payments that are sufficient to meet the basic needs of a person.

The idea of ​​a universal minimum income guaranteed by the government dates back to the 16th century: it is found in Thomas More’s Utopia. For the first time in modern history, the idea of ​​unconditional income was presented at the end of the 18th century in the works of Thomas Payne. He considered the possibility of a lump sum payment from taxes of land owners of the minimum income to all persons over 21 years of age.

In Russia, an amendment to the Constitution, which would define the right of the country’s residents to a part of the income from mining, was proposed by the Communist Party in 2020, but it was not included in the final version of the updated text of the Basic Law.