11 Belarusians detained for cynical comments about the death of Russian paratroopers

In Belarus, 11 people were detained for insulting comments about Russian paratroopers who died during the landing at a training ground in the republic, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said.

In total, more than 50 people have been identified, who posted “blasphemous and offensive statements” in various messengers and social networks, BelTA writes. As a result, all those who mocked this tragedy were recognized as suspects under the article on inciting social enmity and hatred.

“11 people were detained and placed in temporary detention facilities,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

At the same time, Belarusian investigators established that these commentators were subscribers of extremist Telegram channels. Moreover, for the most part, they are called socially unsettled individuals who have not realized themselves in life. They do not work, are chronic alcoholics, and have previous convictions.

Moreover, some have left the country. While in the United States, Poland and Lithuania, they continue to “write cynical statements.” It is interesting that among them there was a “notorious vandal” who at one time decorated the hands of the Pushkin monument in Minsk. He also outraged the memorial in honor of the killed police officers.

The death of two servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was reported earlier in November. This happened during the landing at the training ground in Belarus. A sudden gust of wind caused the parachutes to descend. Both of the victims are contract soldiers. They were highly qualified parachute instructors.

One of the servicemen tried to stop the fall of his colleagues with the help of a reserve parachute. However, due to insufficient height, the system did not work. Two servicemen were injured and taken to hospital, but, despite the efforts of doctors, died.

Read also “The expert commented on the death of Russian paratroopers in Belarus:” Trouble happened “