11 people detained in Belarus for comments on the dead paratroopers

In Belarus, 11 people were detained for comments on the dead paratroopers

11 people detained in Belarus for comments on the dead paratroopers

In Belarus, 11 people were detained for cynical comments about the Russian paratroopers who died during the joint exercises, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Wednesday

Belarus

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus

MINSK, December 1 – RIA Novosti. In Belarus, 11 people were detained for cynical comments about Russian paratroopers who died during the joint exercises, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic said on Wednesday. Two Russian servicemen were killed during a parachute landing in Belarus. According to the Russian defense department, the accident occurred on November 12 during the landing of an Airborne Forces unit on an unfamiliar landing site near the Belarusian city of Grodno. The cause of the tragedy was a sudden strong gust of wind near the ground, which caused the parachutes of two servicemen to descend. It is emphasized that "everyone who decided to mock this tragedy were recognized as suspects under Article 130 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus – inciting social hostility and discord." Depending on the circumstances of the commission of a crime under this article, it can face up to 12 years in prison if the actions were committed in a group of persons or entailed grave consequences. It is noted that some have left the country and, being in the USA, Poland, Lithuania, continue to write cynical statements … "Among them is the notorious vandal, who once decorated the hands of the monument to Pushkin in Minsk, and shortly before that he outraged the memorial in honor of the killed police officers," the message says. The work to establish the whereabouts of the persons involved in this crime continues, emphasizes in the message.

Belarus

2021

