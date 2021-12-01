7 rare photos of Sophie Turner, Adam Sendler and other stars from their first auditions

Stars, like all ordinary people, love to sit on social networks and participate in various flash mobs. So, a few years ago, the hashtag #OldHeadshotDay gained popularity on Instagram, under which the actors published their old professional photos.

It was these photos that were in their portfolio at the very first movie auditions. OBOZREVATEL compared how Hollywood actors and actresses have changed over the decades.

Ben Stiller is now a popular Hollywood comedian and film director. But few people know that he went to fame and a successful film career from the age of 10. It was at this age that the boy first appeared in a television series with his mother, after which he decided that he would become an actor.

Video of the day

Reese was born into a family of doctors and for the time being did not think of herself as anyone except a doctor. She first appeared on the screen at the age of seven. True, it was just a commercial. At the age of fourteen, Reese went to screen tests for the company with her friend and was liked by director Robert Mulligan. So Witherspoon starred in her first film – “Man on the Moon” (1991).

She began her career as a television actress when she was only 4 years old, but the finest hour struck in the mid-90s, when the series “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” started. It was this photo on the left that she had in her portfolio when Sarah came to the screen test.

As a child, Peneloma knew from the very beginning that she wanted to be an actress. Already at the age of 15, Cruz received small roles in the Spanish TV series “Pink Series” (1986-1990), “Trap” (1992) and others. From that time on, her film career began.

Natalie was born in Jerusalem. When Natalie was three years old, the family moved to the United States to Washington, and then to New York. Already at four, the future actress went to dance, and later she spent her school holidays in a theater camp. In 1994, Natalie was cast to participate in Luc Besson’s film Leon, where she played her first major role, a girl named Matilda.

When Sophie was 3 years old, her mother took her to the Playbox Children’s Theater, where the outdated patterns of acting were not imposed on children and they were given the opportunity to develop. Once an acting teacher told the girls about casting for a role in a new television project. 15-year-old Sophie was eager to try her hand and suddenly got the role of Sansa Stark in “Game of Thrones”.

The first acquaintance of the future comedian with the genre happened at the age of 17 – at this age he performed at the Boston comedy club. He was hooked, and he began performing regularly at comedy clubs in New York.

OBOZREVATEL previously wrote: