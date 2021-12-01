A bus with shift workers collided with a truck near Elabuga – Accidents

KAZAN, December 1. / TASS /. A minibus with shift workers collided with a cargo truck near Yelabuga in Tatarstan. One person died, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region told TASS.

“On December 1 at 06:30 on the 9th km of the Elabuga-Gari-Abalach highway, the driver of the rotational bus hit a truck parked at the side of the road,” the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Ministry of Health of Tatarstan reported that the number of victims has increased to 21. One refused hospitalization, the rest are sent to the emergency hospital in Naberezhnye Chelny.

“At 08:48 Moscow time. 21 injured. One person died. One patient has already been taken to the emergency hospital in Naberezhnye Chelny. One person is refusing to be hospitalized,” the regional health ministry said.

Later, the chief physician of the emergency hospital in Naberezhnye Chelny, Marat Mukhammadeev, said that one victim was in serious condition, and another 19 people were in stable condition.

“The first patient was admitted to us at 07:45. The patient is in serious condition. He was diagnosed with a ruptured spleen. The patient is currently in the operating room,” Mukhammadeev said. Another 16 people were delivered in a state of mild severity and three patients – in a moderate severity.

“Taking into account various kinds of injuries, ophthalmologists, maxillofacial surgeons and ENT doctors from other institutions were involved. All of them are now located on the territory of the emergency hospital,” Mukhammadeev said.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Tatarstan began checking the implementation of the legislation in the implementation of passenger traffic after an accident. The city prosecutor Rustem Sharafutdinov left for the scene.