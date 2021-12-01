A doctor in South Africa spoke about the differences in patients with omicron strain and delta

https://ria.ru/20211201/omikron-1761684540.html
2021-12-01T17: 15
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. Doctors do not observe anything special in patients with the omicron coronavirus strain compared to patients who have been diagnosed with the delta strain, the only noticeable difference is that the disease is milder with the new strain, said the vice-chairman of the South African Mwuyisi Mzukwa Medical Association. “We do not see anything special other than what we saw with the delta strain. (In cases with the omicron strain) we see younger patients and we see milder cases,” Mzukva quoted CNN as saying The doctor also noted that about 90% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. According to him, even in the province, where there is the most cases of infection with the new strain, there are not so many hospitalized. & Nbsp; Earlier, the WHO, following an emergency meeting, decided to classify the new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa as causing concern. The new strain – B.1.1.529 – was named by the WHO with the Greek letter omicron.
