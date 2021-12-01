A number of employees of the US embassy ordered to leave Russia before January 31 – Gazeta.Ru

US Embassy employees who have been in Moscow for more than three years must leave Russia by January 31, 2022. This was stated by the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova, reports TASS…

“We view the American demand as a deportation and intend to react accordingly,” the diplomat said.

She emphasized that this was not Moscow’s choice, and the American partners imposed a “similar game” on her.

“We have long and persistently tried to reason with them and still direct them to some kind of constructive solution to the issue, but they made their choice,” added Zakharova.

Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Washington is de facto expelling 55 Russian diplomats. According to him, the State Department “clearly indicated” that if they refuse to leave the United States, they will be deprived of immunity and other diplomatic privileges.

Commenting on the situation, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter pointed out that it was not about punishment. She explained that the upcoming departure of diplomats from Washington in 2022 cannot be regarded as their expulsion or punitive measure. More in material “Gazeta.Ru”…