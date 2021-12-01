A video with the possible execution of migrants by Ukrainian border guards appeared on the network – Gazeta.Ru

A video appeared in the Ukrainian media and social networks, in which, according to journalists, Ukrainian border guards are firing towards migrants on the border of Belarus and Ukraine. It is reported by Telegram channel “Sputnik Near Abroad”.

Ukrainian media claim that the incident took place on November 29. The publication notes that we are talking about a group of refugees from Belarus. People tried to get into the territory of Ukraine. In the video, a line of people moving in the night tries to walk through the forest. Suddenly one of them falls backward, the rest try to escape. After that, armed people in military uniforms appear in the frame and begin to shoot in the direction of the retreated.

There is no official confirmation of this information.

Previously at the Ukrainian border service statedthat in order to prevent the migration crisis, the power structures of Ukraine began to conduct a special operation “Polesie” on the border with Belarus.

In addition to border guards, officers of the national police and guards, as well as representatives of the armed forces of Ukraine, are involved in this operation. Additionally, the border will be patrolled by aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles.