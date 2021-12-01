A woman in Sweden still became prime minister. Another novelty is how difficult it was.

  BBC News, Stockholm

Magdalena Anderson became prime minister within six days, resigned and became prime minister again

In recent days, a real soap opera has played out in Swedish politics: Magdalena Anderson first became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Sweden, resigned seven hours later, and then parliament again appointed her prime minister. And what the final of this series will be, no one knows.

Because of all these maneuvers in parliament, the Swedes were not even able to properly rejoice at the historic event – the first woman prime minister. This is due to the fact that the Swedish parliament is highly fragmented, and the formation of a government – inevitably multiparty – has become a very difficult task in it.

Why did you need a new prime minister?

Old Prime Minister Stefan Leuven, who has led the Social Democrats and Greens government since 2014, has resigned.

The Social Democratic Party of Leuven in early November chose Magdalena Anderson to succeed him as party leader. In order to become the head of government, she needed the approval of the parliament, the Riksdag.

