A woman in Sweden still became prime minister. Another novelty is how difficult it was.

Maddie Savage

BBC News, Stockholm

6 hours ago

Photo author, EPA Photo caption, Magdalena Anderson became prime minister within six days, resigned and became prime minister again

In recent days, a real soap opera has played out in Swedish politics: Magdalena Anderson first became the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Sweden, resigned seven hours later, and then parliament again appointed her prime minister. And what the final of this series will be, no one knows.

Because of all these maneuvers in parliament, the Swedes were not even able to properly rejoice at the historic event – the first woman prime minister. This is due to the fact that the Swedish parliament is highly fragmented, and the formation of a government – inevitably multiparty – has become a very difficult task in it.

Why did you need a new prime minister?

Old Prime Minister Stefan Leuven, who has led the Social Democrats and Greens government since 2014, has resigned.

The Social Democratic Party of Leuven in early November chose Magdalena Anderson to succeed him as party leader. In order to become the head of government, she needed the approval of the parliament, the Riksdag.

According to Swedish law, Magdalena Anderson did not need a majority of the deputies to vote for her – all that was needed was that the majority did not vote against.

Achieving this in a nine-faction-divided Riksdag is not easy either. It took 11-hour negotiations to convince the Left and Center parties not even to support Anderson’s candidacy, but only to abstain from voting.

As a result, Anderson passed – by a majority of only one vote – and Sweden became the last country in Northern Europe to elect a female prime minister.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Applause for Anderson’s election as prime minister – for the first time, Wednesday

But the agreement on the prime minister’s candidacy did not oblige parliamentary parties to vote on her draft budget – and on the same day, Wednesday, November 24, the Center Party helped pass an alternative budget proposal proposed by three right-wing parties, including the anti-immigrant Swedish Democrats.

As a result, the Greens withdrew from the government coalition, stating that they would not implement the budget proposed by the nationalists, and Magdalena Anderson resigned, saying at a press conference: “I do not want to lead a government whose legitimacy is in question.”

“Who is in charge of Sweden?”

This key question wondered if many were asked aloud at a press conference by a reporter from the Finnish broadcaster YLE, causing laughter in the audience and becoming the hero of a viral video.

“Excuse me … so who is running Sweden now?” – asked Lucas Dahlström.

Magdalena Anderson replied that she did not formally take office, so the government of Stefan Loewen remains at the helm in the status of “acting”.

First women premieres in the Nordic countries

Norway – Gro Haarlem Brundtland (three terms from 1981 to 1996)

Finland – Anneli Jaatenmäki (2003)

Iceland – Johanna Sigurdadottir (2009-2013)

Denmark – Helle Thornig-Schmidt (2011-2015)

Sweden – Magdalena Anderson (2021 – …)

Unique day

Swedish observers have called this most dramatic day in the history of Swedish politics a “super environment”.

Previously, Swedish parliamentary politics were calm and constructive, and for most of the last century, the country was ruled steadily by the Social Democrats.

“Minority governments are common in Sweden. But now the atmosphere in parliament is very hostile and no party wants to give in,” explains Drude Dalerup, a political science professor at Stockholm University.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, At a press conference on her resignation on Wednesday evening, Magdalena Anderson had to answer the question of who, in the end, now leads Sweden.

Twice premier

On Monday, the speaker of the Riksdag decided to give the deputies another attempt to confirm Magdalena Anderson – already the head of the one-party government of the minority, not the coalition.

Since no other party can collect a majority and form their own government, they agreed to reappoint Anderson as prime minister.

Now, for the first time in 15 years, the Social Democrats will rule alone, not in a coalition. At the same time, they have only 100 votes out of 349 in the Riksdag (four more parties promise to support them), and they will have to fulfill the budget drawn up by their ideological opponents.

At the same time, Magdalena Anderson has only a little over nine months to prove to her compatriots that she is a worthy and capable prime minister: the next elections are to be held in September next year.

Polls show that Swedish voters like Anderson more than the leaders of other parties, but her election has not yet affected the level of popularity of the Social Democrats.

For the fate of the Anderson government, it is also important how other parties behave towards the nationalists, the “Swedish Democrats”.

Until recently, other right-wing parties refused on principle to accept them into a hypothetical government coalition, although with them the right could form a government. The “Swedish Democrats” now have the third largest faction in the Riksdag, with 62 mandates.

But lately, the two right-wing parties, the moderate and the Christian Democrats, have shown more and more willingness to cooperate with them.

“I would not risk guessing now who will win the next election,” says Professor Dalerup.

Photo author, TT / Reuters Photo caption, On Tuesday Magdalena Anderson presented to the public the new composition of the government

Who is Magdalena Anderson

Magdalena Anderson, 54, is a seasoned career politician with a reputation as an outspoken person and at the same time a strong negotiator.

She has been finance minister in the Leuven government since 2014, and before that held a high position in the tax office.