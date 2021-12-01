Academician Zverev spoke about the effect of the Omicron coronavirus strain on vaccinated

“May threaten more those who have antibodies only to the old S-protein in their blood.”

Panic over the Omicron coronavirus strain spreading around the world is premature. Many virologists are inclined to this conclusion. Over time, it can become more contagious, but it can cause less severe disease. RAS Academician Vitaly Zverev explained the logic and mechanism of the variability and spread of the virus.

Recall that strain B.1.1.529 emerged as a mutation to the original variant of the B.1.1 virus. and was first identified in Botswana and South Africa in November 2021. It was later found in Israel, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Belgium, the Czech Republic and Germany, where the virus could have been brought by citizens returning from Egypt and South Africa.

Scientists were surprised by the large number of virus mutations in the new Omicron strain – 32 (!) At once, which immediately caused a real flurry of various versions. One of the most frightening was the version that the mutations, the largest number of which were found in the spike (spike) S-protein of the virus, will lead to an increase in its contagiousness, that is, the rate of spread.

The “Omicron” strain has absorbed some of the mutations from “Delta” and “Beta” and, as if jumping over intermediate mutations that usually should occur during the evolution of a “wild” virus, appeared before us with dozens of mutations at once.

According to scientists, it is impossible to speak about its artificial origin with certainty. This virus could develop in South Africa for two years, passing from one carrier to another, until it was discovered by doctors in one of the laboratories.

As a result of this natural selection, the ability has developed to better bypass the immune defenses of the human body compared to other Sars-CoV-2 strains.

However, no matter how frightening people from the Omicron TV are, so far no institute has provided statistics on the incidence and course of the disease caused by the new strain.

– It is still impossible to talk about its greater or lesser danger, – says the virologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vitaly Zverev. – We are monitoring the situation with Omicron, and it does not seem that it is changing for the worse.

– Now they say that it may be more dangerous for those who have had covid. This is true?

– Let’s see why this is not so. The new strain can spread faster around the world, infecting people due to the greater affinity of the S-protein with the cell receptor (most of the identified Omicron mutations occurred in this protein). That is, it can more threaten those people who have antibodies in their blood only to the S-protein of the old sample, that is, vaccinated with some vaccines aimed specifically at this protein.

As for people who have recovered from illness, their antibodies or T-cell immunity can remember not only the S-protein of the coronavirus, but also all its other proteins and their components, which means they can defend against them.

But even those who do not have such immunity, in the event of infection with a new strain, there is no particular reason to think that it can cause a serious illness. This can happen when the virus changes dramatically. Then both those who have recovered and those vaccinated with old types of vaccines will be without immunity to it. But so far there is no reason to talk about such variability.