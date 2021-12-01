Airdrop of native tokens started on the Qmall exchange

On December 1, the Ukrainian crypto exchange Qmall launched an airdrop, during which it will distribute native tokens for 20 million hryvnia. The campaign will run until February 1, 2022, according to a press release.

To participate in the distribution, you must register on the platform, subscribe to its social networks and make the first deposit. After that, 500 hryvnia in Qmall tokens will be automatically credited to the new client’s account.

The native token of the QML exchange can be used to redeem trading commissions, earn money on staking, and to vote.

The exchange cooperates with IBOX Bank, through the terminals of which it will be possible to replenish the account. Qmall plans to launch a platform for holding tokensales.

We will remind, on September 8, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading and in general the law “On virtual assets”, which regulates operations with cryptocurrencies.

However, in early October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed the document and demanded that it be finalized taking into account his proposals regarding market regulators.

At the end of the month, the updated law was recommended for adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Digital Transformation. The deputies have not yet considered the document.

