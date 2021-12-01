American writer apologized to prisoner for her rape

https://ria.ru/20211201/sibold-1761645403.html

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 – RIA Novosti. American writer, author of the world bestseller “Lovely Bones” Alice Siebold publicly apologized to a man who served 16 years in prison on charges of rape and acquitted in 2021.Sibold survived the rape in 1981, when she was a student at Syracuse University in the USA. A few months after the incident, she met Anthony Broadwater on the street, recognized him as the attacker, reported it to the police, and then testified in court. In 1982, the man was convicted. Siebold described this story in her debut novel Lucky. Broadwater was acquitted by a New York State court and released at the end of November 2021. Lucky is an autobiographical novel by an American writer who became famous after the release of The Lovely Bones. The author tells how she was raped by a student, how she overcame the psychological trauma and how she achieved retribution – the rapist was punished to the fullest extent of the law. The police officer called the girl “happy”, telling how lucky she was, because the previous victim of the maniac had died.

