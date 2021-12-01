An easy way to lower blood sugar levels named

https://ria.ru/20211130/diabet-1761475204.html

This cheap product is essential for diabetics

Named a simple way to lower blood sugar levels – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

This cheap product is essential for diabetics

Apple cider vinegar in the diet helps to lower blood glucose levels, writes the Daily Express.

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Apple cider vinegar in the diet helps to lower blood glucose levels, writes the Daily Express. The author of the article cited research data published in the journal of the Association for Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism. For volunteers with type 2 diabetes, 20 milliliters (about one tablespoon) of this product was added to their food daily. The material specifies that at the beginning and end of the experiment, which lasted eight weeks, fasting sugar levels were measured in patients. As experts have found out, the use of apple cider vinegar helps to improve glycemic indicators and, accordingly, the state of the body with endocrine disease. Earlier, the doctor of the group of companies “Invitro” Svetlana Shokur said that coronavirus can provoke diabetes. According to her, patients with a severe and moderate course of the disease are at risk. The fact is, the endocrinologist explained, that SARS-CoV-2 for penetration into the body binds to ACE-2 receptors (angiotensin-converting enzyme – 2), which are found not only in the lungs, liver, kidneys and small intestine, but also in the pancreas. And the beta cells of this organ, which produce insulin, become targets for infection.

