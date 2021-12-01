Aston Martin is preparing the latest model with a V12 engine – Auto Review

Aston Martin started using V12 engines not so long ago: the aspirated model AM11 with a volume of 5.9 liters debuted in 2001 on the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish. Subsequently, such engines were installed on many models, and in 2016 the Aston Martin DB11 with a new generation V12 5.2 biturbo engine saw the light. However, the era is coming to an end: the company has announced the latest model with a 12-cylinder engine.

The honor of becoming the “last” supercar Aston Martin V12 Vantage has fallen: it will be presented in 2022. This will be an extreme version of the already existing “younger” model Vantage, which is equipped with an AMG V8 biturbo engine. A similar modification was in the range of the previous generation: then buyers could choose between aspirated V8 and V12 of their own production. Details and specifications for the new 12-cylinder supercar will follow at a later date.

Serial Aston Martin Vantage

The rejection of multi-cylinder engines is a general trend in the modern car industry, because cars with such engines are subject to an increased “eco-tax”. But in the case of Aston Martin, there is another factor. The first V12 engine was developed in the days when the British company belonged to the Ford corporation, and since then the production of such engines has been carried out in a separate workshop at the Ford plant in Cologne. Ford itself does not use these engines and has long wanted to curtail the production of Aston’s engines, but so far the companies have managed to agree to continue cooperation. Apparently, it will end soon.

Aston Martin now installs V12 engines on the DB11 (coupe only) and DBS models. The main bet was made on AMG V8 engines, and recently the first six-cylinder Aston Martin was presented. At the same time, there are no more twelve-cylinder engines in the AMG range. The company’s arsenal also has a separate aspirated V12 6.5, developed jointly with Cosworth, but these engines are actually manufactured by hand and are installed only on small-circulation Valkyrie hypercars.