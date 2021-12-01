AvtoVAZ raised prices for Lada cars for the seventh time in 2021. Table :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ has increased retail prices for all of its models since December 1, 2021. This follows from the price lists posted on the official website of the brand. Thus, the cost of Volzhsky Automobile Plant vehicles increased for the seventh time in 2021.

Officially, the reasons for this decision are not reported. Earlier, the head of the state corporation “Rostec” Sergei Chemezov said that the rise in the cost of cars is due to global inflationary processes. These, in turn, drive up the prices of most materials (steel, plastics, metals and electronic components).

Model Min. price in November, rub. Min. price in December, rub. Lada Granta (sedan) 559,900 587,900 Lada Granta (liftback) 581,900 609,900 Lada Granta (hatchback) 613,500 638,500 Lada Granta (station wagon) 588,900 613,900 Lada Granta Cross 683,900 708,900 Lada Granta Drive Active 750 900 775,900 Lada Vesta (sedan) 795,900 835,900 Lada Vesta Cross 943,900 983,900 Lada Vesta SW 892,900 927,900 Lada Vesta SW Cross 1 007 900 1,042,900 Lada Vesta CNG 995,900 1,030,900 Lada Vesta Sport 1,221,900 1 256 900 Lada xray 774,900 802,900 Lada xray cross 868,900 898,900 Lada Largus (station wagon) 780,900 812,900 Lada Largus Cross 950,900 982,900 Lada Niva Travel 831,900 858,900 Lada Niva Legend 3 doors 659,900 675,900 Lada Niva Legend 5 doors 747,900 755,900 Lada Niva Legend Bronto 929,900 939,900

AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in October this year. According to the company’s message, this figure is 30.9% less than the figures for the same period last year. Such results at AvtoVAZ were explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading automakers around the world. Moreover, this figure is 48.7% more than in the previous month.

As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year.