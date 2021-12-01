AvtoVAZ raised prices for Lada cars for the seventh time in 2021. Table :: Autonews

AvtoVAZ has increased retail prices for all of its models since December 1, 2021. This follows from the price lists posted on the official website of the brand. Thus, the cost of Volzhsky Automobile Plant vehicles increased for the seventh time in 2021.
Officially, the reasons for this decision are not reported. Earlier, the head of the state corporation “Rostec” Sergei Chemezov said that the rise in the cost of cars is due to global inflationary processes. These, in turn, drive up the prices of most materials (steel, plastics, metals and electronic components).
|Model
|Min. price in November, rub.
|Min. price in December, rub.
|Lada Granta (sedan)
|559,900
|587,900
|Lada Granta (liftback)
|581,900
|609,900
|Lada Granta (hatchback)
|613,500
|638,500
|Lada Granta (station wagon)
|588,900
|613,900
|Lada Granta Cross
|683,900
|708,900
|Lada Granta Drive Active
|750 900
|775,900
|Lada Vesta (sedan)
|795,900
|835,900
|Lada Vesta Cross
|943,900
|983,900
|Lada Vesta SW
|892,900
|927,900
|Lada Vesta SW Cross
|1 007 900
|1,042,900
|Lada Vesta CNG
|995,900
|1,030,900
|Lada Vesta Sport
|1,221,900
|1 256 900
|Lada xray
|774,900
|802,900
|Lada xray cross
|868,900
|898,900
|Lada Largus (station wagon)
|780,900
|812,900
|Lada Largus Cross
|950,900
|982,900
|Lada Niva Travel
|831,900
|858,900
|Lada Niva Legend 3 doors
|659,900
|675,900
|Lada Niva Legend 5 doors
|747,900
|755,900
|Lada Niva Legend Bronto
|929,900
|939,900
AvtoVAZ sold 25,573 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in October this year. According to the company’s message, this figure is 30.9% less than the figures for the same period last year. Such results at AvtoVAZ were explained by the shortage of electronic components faced by leading automakers around the world. Moreover, this figure is 48.7% more than in the previous month.
As for the sales results for ten months of this year, they amounted to 294,422 vehicles. This is 11.2% higher compared to the same period last year.