Barbados became a republic – International panorama

HAVANA, November 30. / TASS /. The Caribbean island nation of Barbados officially became a republic on Tuesday. The president of the country, Sandra Mason, who was elected in October, also took office, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain will no longer be the head of the Caribbean state. The ceremony was broadcast on the website of the Government of Barbados.

The guest of the ceremony was the heir to the British throne, Prince of Wales Charles, who flew to Barbados on Sunday. The Queen’s standard has been lowered at National Heroes’ Square in the Barbados capital Bridgetown.

“I swear to be loyal to Barbados, in accordance with the law <...> I will honestly serve Barbados as president. God help me,” Mason said during her inaugural speech, after which the standard of the President of the Republic was raised over the square. After the official inauguration of the head of state, a military parade was held in the center of Bridgetown, which was broadcast on all local television channels, as well as on screens installed in different parts of the city. The authorities urged citizens of the country during the celebrations of the proclamation of the republic and the 55th anniversary of the declaration of independence to observe social distance to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

At the end of September, the House of Assembly (lower house of parliament) of Barbados unanimously supported the amendments to the constitution, according to which Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain will no longer be the head of the Caribbean country. In October, parliamentarians elected 72-year-old Sandra Mason, who has served as Governor General of the island since 2018, to the presidency of the country.

Barbados is an independent state within the Commonwealth, led by Great Britain. The island will remain a part of the union even after the proclamation of the republic. Barbados is located in the eastern part of the Caribbean and is home to over 287,000 people. The country gained independence on November 30, 1966.