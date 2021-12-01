Barbados got a president and a national heroine

The Caribbean island state of Barbados got out of the rule of the British crown and became a republic. Now the country will not be officially headed by the Queen of Great Britain, but by the President. Appeared in Barbados and a national hero – 33-year-old singer Rihanna.

Bright fireworks light up the sky of Barbados, in the streets – incendiary dances. The Caribbean island nation marks the beginning of a new phase in its history, ending centuries of dependence on Britain.

Barbados officially leaves the British crown and becomes a republic. In the square of national heroes, the standard of the President of Barbados now flies instead of the symbol of royalty. The head of state was Sandra Mason, who was previously the Governor General.

“Today we are setting our compass in a new direction. Building on the successes of the past 55 years, on the confidence gained from our triumphs, and committed to confidently moving forward for our people and for future generations, we declare our traditions. President of the Republic of Barbados Sandra Mason made a speech. – I am part of the transitional generation from the colonial past to the independent country and to the future of the new republic. From that moment on, every inhabitant of Barbados becomes a living personification of the republic. on his maiden voyage. “

The ceremony was attended by the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles of Wales. Although some local activists were unhappy with his presence. A member of the royal family spoke about the importance of maintaining trust between countries, he raised one of the most painful historical issues.

“Since the darkest days of our past and the horrors of slavery that forever tarnished our history, the inhabitants of this island have built their future with extraordinary fortitude. Emancipation, self-government and independence have been your goals. Freedom, justice and self-determination are your guides,” proclaims prince Charles.

Plantations, which used slave labor, were the backbone of the economy of Barbados after these territories came under the rule of the British crown in the 17th century. This island state gained independence in 1966, but remained a member of the British Commonwealth of Nations. The formal head of state was the British monarch. The number of such countries has been constantly changing after the collapse of the British Empire. After Barbados left the British crown, 14 states remain on this list, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

“I believe that becoming a republic means severing our colonial ties. For the past 55 years we have fought to become what we think Barbados can be. – the local resident is sure.

A new stage in the life of the state – new national heroes. This title has now been awarded to the singer Rihanna, who was born in Barbados and glorified her homeland throughout the world. Three years earlier, the artist was appointed the country’s ambassador to the United States, where she now lives.

“Continue to shine like a diamond and increase the glory of our country,” they turn to her.

The authorities of Venezuela congratulated Barbados on the beginning of republican life. The foreign minister of this country expressed support for the first president of the republic and wished him great success on the path of change.