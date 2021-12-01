https://ria.ru/20211201/navalnyy-1761678208.html
Basmanny court recognized legal initiation of new cases against Navalny
Basmanny court recognized legal initiation of new cases against Navalny – RIA Novosti, 12/01/2021
Basmanny court recognized legal initiation of new cases against Navalny
The Basmanny Court of Moscow has recognized the initiation of two more criminal cases against Alexei Navalny as legal, the court told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021
2021-12-01T16: 49
2021-12-01T16: 49
2021-12-01T16: 49
incidents
Moscow
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN of Russia)
Alexey Navalny
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598281039_0:154:3072:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_197e39665173e8f23e5de9c6b7c3756e.jpg
MOSCOW, December 1 – RIA Novosti. The Basmanny Court of Moscow recognized as legal the initiation of two more criminal cases against Alexei Navalny, RIA Novosti was told in court. filed a year ago on fraud charges. According to the investigation, Navalny stole and spent on personal needs more than 350 million rubles donated to the Anti-Corruption Fund. * The second case concerns the insult of judge Vera Akimova, who sentenced the blogger for libel against WWII veteran Ignat Artemenko. His initiation became known last May. On February 2, the Simonovsky court in Moscow ruled to cancel Navalny’s suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case and replace him with 3.5 years in a general regime colony. The FSIN insisted on this – according to the department, he repeatedly violated the conditions of the probationary period and was put on the wanted list before his arrest. Subsequently, the Moscow City Court approved this decision. The Yves Rocher case was initiated by the Investigative Committee at the request of the then head of the company’s representative office in Russia, a French citizen, Bruno Leproux. As the court established, Navalny and his brother Oleg tricked the representatives of Yves Rocher into concluding an agreement on mail transportation with the Glavnaya Subscription Agency, which they created. According to the verdict, services were provided at inflated rates and by another transport company. The total damage, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, exceeded 30 million rubles: 26 million were stolen from Yves Rocher, the rest from the Interregional Processing Company, which, according to the investigation, became another object of fraud. Navalny is currently serving his sentence in a colony. * Extremist organization-foreign agent banned in Russia
https://ria.ru/20211124/navalnyy-1760453323.html
https://ria.ru/20211021/demarsh-1755626071.html
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/14/1598281039_308-0:3039:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_802e38ab15b1d853f420c0cbfb4ef1f9.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, moscow, the investigative committee of russia (sk rf), the federal service for the execution of punishments (fsin russia), alexey navalny, russia
Basmanny court recognized legal initiation of new cases against Navalny