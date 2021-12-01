https://ria.ru/20211201/granitsa-1761646733.html

Belarus responded to messages from Poland about shooting at the border

Belarus responded to messages from Poland about shooting at the border

Belarus responded to messages from Poland about shooting at the border

The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the message from Poland about the shooting from the Belarusian territory from pneumatic weapons at the border is a fake and a provocation. RIA Novosti, 01.12.2021

MINSK, December 1 – RIA Novosti. The State Border Committee of Belarus said that the message of Poland about the shooting from Belarusian territory from pneumatic weapons at the border is a fake and a provocation. The Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said earlier on Twitter that lighting masts at the border were fired from the territory of Belarus from pneumatic weapons. The Polish minister believes that the Belarusian security forces are responsible for the shelling. “The message posted on Twitter by the Polish Ministry of Defense on December 1 is nothing more than a provocation. The Polish side is probably not satisfied with the relative calm, and now it is aimed at further escalating tensions on the border.” , – reads the message of the Belarusian department in its Telegram channel. It is noted that Twitter of the Polish Ministry of Defense “continues to produce fakes.” Proceeding from this, most sports competitions in airgun shooting are held at distances of 25-50 meters. “In the area specified by Poland, the distance from the border to the Polish lighting masts exceeds the distance at which an aimed shot from an air gun can be fired, which, along with the senselessness of such actions, makes it impossible to damage them from the territory of Belarus,” the Belarusian border committee said. They also drew attention to the fact that the Belarusian border patrols serve at the border only with military weapons. “Recently, Polish services and officials are increasingly becoming the authors of such provocative statements that have nothing to do with reality, inventing accusations against the Belarusian side. there are only statements about the sound broadcast from the territory of Belarus of crying children, the discovery of absurd “explosive devices” at the border, jamming the radio communications of the Polish services, throwing firecrackers at Polish soldiers, or firing blank cartridges at them, “the message says. It draws attention to the fact that “after the publication of such messages, the Polish side immediately forgets about them, also without bothering to provide any real evidence.” In November, a group of migrants, mainly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland, which numbered over 2 thousand people … The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland have recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this. The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

