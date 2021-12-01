Bella Hadid, Rihanna, Kate Moss and other stars who wear fashionable eyebrow strings, photo

Fashion is cyclical, and therefore the return of the trend of the 90s to thin eyebrows is hardly surprising. Despite the resistance that every modern girl probably experiences, who has gone through all the stages of “growing” eyebrows and searching for her ideal shape, he is really gaining more and more popularity. And celebrities only contribute to this.

Bella Hadid

The girl began to experiment with thin eyebrows for a long time, because she noticed: images in the spirit of past eras are very suitable for her. Gradually, from the set, this beauty trend moved into ordinary life.

Bella Hadid (photo: instagram.com/bellahadid)

Rihanna

The eyebrows of the owner of the beauty empire are naturally light and thin. Therefore, the singer and businesswoman simply makes their shape clearer and more accurate.

Rihanna (photo: instagram.com/badgalriri)

Iris Lowe

Jude Law’s daughter is the first to try the beauty trend as soon as he appears on the catwalks. Over the past couple of months, the model has lightened the eyebrows, sketched, and now just emphasizes them with a light pencil.

Iris Lowe (photo: instagram.com/lirisaw)

Megan Fox

The actress loves clearly dyed eyebrows and often makes their shape thin and sophisticated, as at the peak of her popularity.

Megan Fox (photo: instagram.com/meganfox)

Kate moss

Thin light eyebrows are the hallmark of the model from a young age. And Kate does not seek to fix this just for the sake of rapidly changing fashion.

Kate Moss (photo: instagram.com/katemossagency)