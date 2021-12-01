BioNTech CEO Expects Vaccine Will Protect Against Omicron | Coronavirus of a new type SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic | Dw

The vaccine from the German manufacturer BioNTech is likely to protect against the severe course of the disease in case of infection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, says the co-founder of the company Ugur Sahin. He stated this in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, November 30. “We proceed from the assumption that this protection will be even more pronounced if people receive the third vaccination,” Shahin stressed.

No one should lose their composure over the omicron, on the contrary, now we are talking about how to quickly revaccination, he said in another interview given to The Wall Street Journal. Omicron can lead to more infections, but in the case of other variants of the coronavirus, the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine protected well against the severe course of the disease, he said.

Whether it will be necessary to develop a vaccine adapted to the new version will become clear in the coming weeks, possibly months, Shahin said, adding that BioNTech is fundamentally ready for such a development of events. “For the production of the first market batch, the first 25-50 million doses, we will need about 100 days,” he said.

Head of Moderna: Current Vaccines May Not Protect Against Omicron

The head of the American biotech company Moderna, Stefan Bansel, is more skeptical about the effectiveness of existing vaccines in the fight against the new variant of the coronavirus.

“I think there will be a tangible regression. I do not know how strong, because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists with whom I spoke, believe:” Nothing good awaits us, “- quoted by Bansel edition of the Financial Times.

As Stefan Bansel explains his point of view, next year it may be necessary to change the generation of vaccines. A prerequisite for this is the large number of mutations in the omicron variant spike protein, which allows the virus to more easily enter cells and which explains its rapid spread in South Africa and around the world. According to Bansel, so far most experts have been inclined to believe that such a highly mutated version of the coronavirus will appear only in a year or two.

