BioNTech CEO Expects Vaccine Will Protect Against Omicron | Coronavirus of a new type SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 pandemic | Dw

The vaccine from the German manufacturer BioNTech is likely to protect against the severe course of the disease in case of infection with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, says the co-founder of the company Ugur Sahin. He stated this in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, November 30. “We proceed from the assumption that this protection will be even more pronounced if people receive the third vaccination,” Shahin stressed.
No one should lose their composure over the omicron, on the contrary, now we are talking about how to quickly revaccination, he said in another interview given to The Wall Street Journal. Omicron can lead to more infections, but in the case of other variants of the coronavirus, the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine protected well against the severe course of the disease, he said.
Whether it will be necessary to develop a vaccine adapted to the new version will become clear in the coming weeks, possibly months, Shahin said, adding that BioNTech is fundamentally ready for such a development of events. “For the production of the first market batch, the first 25-50 million doses, we will need about 100 days,” he said.
Head of Moderna: Current Vaccines May Not Protect Against Omicron
The head of the American biotech company Moderna, Stefan Bansel, is more skeptical about the effectiveness of existing vaccines in the fight against the new variant of the coronavirus.
“I think there will be a tangible regression. I do not know how strong, because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists with whom I spoke, believe:” Nothing good awaits us, “- quoted by Bansel edition of the Financial Times.
As Stefan Bansel explains his point of view, next year it may be necessary to change the generation of vaccines. A prerequisite for this is the large number of mutations in the omicron variant spike protein, which allows the virus to more easily enter cells and which explains its rapid spread in South Africa and around the world. According to Bansel, so far most experts have been inclined to believe that such a highly mutated version of the coronavirus will appear only in a year or two.
Sad statistics
In one of the cemeteries in Bonn, a man grieves for his wife. She is one of more than 100 thousand people in Germany who have died due to infection with the coronavirus. In recent days in Germany, the number of deaths from covid began to rise sharply again. If on October 1, 66 people died, then in the fourth week of November the average daily rate was more than 200 deaths.
One final caveat
Coffins near the crematorium oven. On the lid of one of them, the funeral agency says “crown” in chalk – as a warning to the staff of the crematorium. As in the past, the victims of the pandemic continue to be elderly people who have not been vaccinated. However, the number of cases when vaccinated people get sick with covid is also growing.
Older people are more at risk than others
An employee of a nursing home near Berlin is testing an elderly man for the coronavirus. In the past weeks, there have been many cases of infection among residents of nursing homes, some of whom have died. Therefore, in Germany, the discussion about the compulsory vaccination of the personnel of such institutions does not stop. Italy, France and Greece have already introduced it, in Austria such a measure is planned for the near future.
Regular tests in kindergartens and schools
Coronavirus tests in schools and kindergartens have become commonplace for most children. No other population group is tested for covid as often and thoroughly. Despite this, the infection rate among children aged 5 to 14 is three times higher than the average in Germany. Many parents are hoping for early admission to the use of vaccines for children.
Doctors sound the alarm
A doctor examines a patient in the intensive care unit of the University Hospital Leipzig. Until now, the workload of German hospitals has not reached the level of last winter, but doctors are sounding the alarm. In Saxony, some clinics are preparing for a triage (distribution of patients into groups based on urgency), as they fear that they will soon be unable to provide all the necessary assistance in full.
Patients stay in intensive care units for a long time
Patient in the intensive care unit of the city clinic of Dresden. In Germany, the hospital occupancy rate is used to assess the current situation. It is considered controversial because it reflects the spread of infection with a delay. In addition, many hospital patients are now younger than in the past three waves of the pandemic. They stay in intensive care units longer.
Public transport control
In public transport, the 3G rule has been in effect since last week – for traveling on buses and trains, you must present either a vaccination certificate, or a certificate of transferred covid, or a negative test for coronavirus. They must be supervised by bus drivers or train conductors. In addition, wearing a protective mask is still mandatory in transport. For violations – a fine of 150 euros.
My home is my office
Those who can work from home are strongly encouraged to do so. Only in June, companies canceled the obligation to provide the maximum number of employees with the opportunity to work remotely. This rule is now returning to reduce the number of people-to-people contacts. Therefore, many Germans are working again at their home desk – or on the couch.
Christmas gingerbread or lockdown?
In many cities of Germany, for example in Freiburg, Christmas markets are opened in compliance with a number of rules and with a limited number of visitors. However, due to extremely high infection rates in Bavaria and Saxony, they decided to abandon them this year. In Bavaria, a lockdown is being introduced in communities in which the infection rate has exceeded 1000 cases per 100 thousand population per week.
Get vaccinated without leaving your car
The vaccination campaign is stalled, so the German government decided to rely on readily available offers again: mobile vaccination stations or vaccine drive-in, when you can get an injection without leaving your car. In addition, Germans are strongly encouraged to get a booster vaccine so that, as future chancellor Olaf Scholz put it, make themselves “winter-hardy.”
Booster shots and regular tests
Booster vaccinations are necessary due to the fact that the number of people who have contracted the coronavirus is constantly growing, although they have been vaccinated. Otherwise, only one thing helps – regular tests! Therefore, the German authorities, a month after the introduction of fees for tests, again decided to make them free for everyone – both vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Author: Sergey Gushcha, Thomas Lachan